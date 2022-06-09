Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
Sharing your Container Development Environment with Red Hat Openshift Dev Spaces (formerly CodeReady Workspaces) | Red Hat Developer
Resources to help you make the most of Red Hat Openshift Dev Spaces.
Hello World for Red Hat OpenShift Dev Spaces (formerly CodeReady Workspaces)
F37 Change Proposal: Unfiltered Flathub (System-Wide Change)
This document represents a proposed Change. As part of the Changes process, proposals are publicly announced in order to receive community feedback. This proposal will only be implemented if approved by the Fedora Engineering Steering Committee.
Red Hat Shares ― Get started with cloud services
Fedora Community Blog: Fedora Pride Social hour 2022
This week’s Fedora Social is going to celebrate the end of Pride month as well as all our LGBTQ+ community members. Anyone is welcome! The more the merrier.
Summer [GNOME] Maps
So, as tradition has it here's the (Northern Hemisphere) summer blog post about GNOME Maps. One large under-the-hood change I've made in Maps since last time is migrating the JS code to use ES6 modules. So, using “import” instead of referring modules as objects from the old-school global “imports” object in GJS.
Videos: GNU Guix, Rust, Security, and Mycroft
Modding With Arduino: eXaDrums, Voltage Meter, and More
