Summer [GNOME] Maps
So, as tradition has it here's the (Northern Hemisphere) summer blog post about GNOME Maps.
One large under-the-hood change I've made in Maps since last time is migrating the JS code to use ES6 modules.
So, using “import” instead of referring modules as objects from the old-school global “imports” object in GJS.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 319 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Summer [GNOME] Maps
So, as tradition has it here's the (Northern Hemisphere) summer blog post about GNOME Maps. One large under-the-hood change I've made in Maps since last time is migrating the JS code to use ES6 modules. So, using “import” instead of referring modules as objects from the old-school global “imports” object in GJS.
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
Videos: GNU Guix, Rust, Security, and Mycroft
Modding With Arduino: eXaDrums, Voltage Meter, and More
Recent comments
34 min 7 sec ago
36 min 52 sec ago
41 min 40 sec ago
1 hour 3 min ago
2 hours 3 min ago
2 hours 16 min ago
2 hours 19 min ago
5 hours 51 min ago
5 hours 54 min ago
10 hours 46 min ago