Programming Leftovers
Data@Mozilla: This Week in Glean: Reviewing a Book – Rust in Action
This blog post is going to be a bit different from what you may have read from me in the past. Usually I write about things I am working on or things I have encountered while working that I find interesting. This is still a post about something I find interesting, but instead of directly related to the things I’ve been working on, it’s about something that Mozilla actively encourages me to do: furthering my knowledge and professional development. In this instance, I chose to read a book on Rust to try and increase my knowledge and fill in any gaps in my understanding of a programming language I use almost every day and have come to really enjoy working with. The book in question is Rust in Action by Tim McNamara.
The first thing I would like to call out is the great organization of the material in the book. The first few chapters go over a lot of basic material that was perfect for a beginner to Rust, but which I felt that I was already reasonably familiar with. So, I was able to skim over a few chapters and land at just the right point where I felt comfortable with my knowledge and start reading up on the things I was ready to learn more about. This happened to be right around the end of Part 1 with the bits about lifetimes and borrowing. I have been using Rust long enough to understand a lot of how this works, but learning some of the general strategies to help deal with ownership issues was helpful, especially thinking about wrapping data in types designed to aid in movement issues.
A Rust-in-GCC update
Philip Herron has posted an update on the status of the GCC front-end compiler for the Rust language.
9 Bash Script Examples to Get You Started on Linux
If you’re starting out with Bash scripting on Linux, getting a solid grasp of the basics will stand you in good stead. They’re the foundation of deeper knowledge and higher scripting skills.
python-dateutils—A Cryptominer in Disguise Targeting Windows, Linux, macOS [Ed: If you install malware (bad software), bad things will happen]
Smart Match in CPAN
Recently on the p5p mailing list the topic of removing smart match re-surfaced. There was a fairly vigorous discussion about the effect this would have on CPAN. So I thought I would look into how many uses there actually were.
Fortunately there are Perl Critic policies for this: Jan Holčapek's Perl::Critic::Policy::ControlStructures::ProhibitSwitchStatements and Perl::Critic::Policy::Operators::ProhibitSmartmatch. All I had to do was run them against my mini-CPAN.
LLVM 15.0.0 Release Schedule
Here is the proposed release schedule for LLVM 15.0.0:
July 26: release/15.x branch created
July 29: 15.0.0-rc1
Aug 23: 15.0.0-rc2
Sep 6: 15.0.0-final
I will post this on the website in a few days if there are no objections.
Qt Design Studio 3.5 Released
We are happy to announce the release of Qt Design Studio 3.5.
Compiling QML to C++: Import paths
This is the seventh installment in the series of blog posts on how to adjust your QML application to take the maximum advantage of qmlsc. In the first post we've set up the environment. You should read that post first in order to understand the others. We're going to look at import paths this time around.
Neural Machine Translation Engine for Firefox Translations add-on - Mozilla Hacks - the Web developer blog
Firefox Translations is a website translation add-on that provides an automated translation of web content. Unlike cloud-based alternatives, translation is done locally on the client-side in the user’s computer so that the text being translated does not leave your machine, making it entirely private. The add-on is available for installation on Firefox Nightly, Beta and in General Release.
Developer Survey Paints Software Landscape - SDxCentral
Stack Overflow released the results of its annual developer survey this week, with responses from over 70,000 developers across 180 countries. The survey highlights attitudes, tools, and environments that are shaping software today.
Docker and Kubernetes placed first and second place this year as the most loved and wanted tools.
Git internals and SHA-1 – Tim Retout
LWN reminds us that Git still uses SHA-1 by default. Commit or tag signing is not a mitigation, and to understand why you need to know a little about Git’s internal structure.
Git internally looks rather like a content-addressable filesystem, with four object types: tags, commits, trees and blobs.
Content-addressable means changing the content of an object changes the way you address or reference it, and this is achieved using a cryptographic hash function. Here is an illustration of the internal structure of an example repository I created, containing two files (./foo.txt and ./bar/bar.txt) committed separately, and then tagged:
Arrogant, subtle, entitled: 'Toxic' open source GitHub discussions examined
[Ed: Putting in the title "open source GitHub" is misleading; Github is an attack on open source and it is proprietary]
Toxic discussions on open-source GitHub projects tend to involve entitlement, subtle insults, and arrogance, according to an academic study. That contrasts with the toxic behavior – typically bad language, hate speech, and harassment – found on other corners of the web.
Whether that seems obvious or not, it's an interesting point to consider because, for one thing, it means technical and non-technical methods to detect and curb toxic behavior on one part of the internet may not therefore work well on GitHub, and if you're involved in communities on the code-hosting giant, you may find this research useful in combating trolls and unacceptable conduct.
It may also mean systems intended to automatically detect and report toxicity in open-source projects, or at least ones on GitHub, may need to be developed specifically for that task due to their unique nature.
Summer [GNOME] Maps
So, as tradition has it here's the (Northern Hemisphere) summer blog post about GNOME Maps. One large under-the-hood change I've made in Maps since last time is migrating the JS code to use ES6 modules. So, using “import” instead of referring modules as objects from the old-school global “imports” object in GJS.
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
Videos: GNU Guix, Rust, Security, and Mycroft
