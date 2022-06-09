Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 30th of June 2022 01:01:37 AM

Filed under

Personally, I've done an enormous amount of work promoting Debian over more than 25 years without receiving any payment in return. I couldn't help noticing the news that Debian is now paying a lawyer to silence critics, in other words, contradicting the Debian Social Contract. The lawyer's west London mansion in Pinner has really emphasized the injustice of this situation.

News today tells us the UK is planning to cut off gas supplies to some European countries so that traditional British mansions like this can stay warm. This could be avoided if Mr Cohen used some of his Debian money to insulate his house.

I had a quick look at the pictures that have been circulating online, they provide valuables lessons for all homeowners in the UK and Ireland.

[...]

With all the money he has received from Debian in the last year, this type of deep retrofit will be easily within reach for Mr Cohen.