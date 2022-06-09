Ubuntu and Debian: Multipass, syslog-ng, and virtnbdbackup Multipass documentation: proudly a work in progress | Ubuntu In February of this year the Multipass team took on a challenge: completely overhauling our documentation. Canonical has put a renewed emphasis on documentation in recent months, led by Daniele Procida and his Diataxis framework, and we wanted to be an early adopter of this methodology. We had no idea where to start, but fortunately we had some help. The Juju team kindly agreed to part with their technical author, Teodora, for five hours a week so she could help us with this transformation. Teodora’s help was the pilot of a new program spearheaded by Daniele, the documentation secondment program. The program ran for just twelve weeks, for which we had some ambitious goals. We wanted to restructure our documentation to align with the Diataxis framework, and to produce a high-quality, end-to-end tutorial for Multipass. In the course of striving for these goals, we learned a lot.

Peter Czanik: Nightly syslog-ng builds for Debian and Ubuntu Normally, I list here the prerequisites of a new feature: which syslog-ng version, and possibly what other software you need to install. This time, I would rather ask you a question. Do you really need nightly builds? As I mentioned earlier, it is not intended to be used in production. Then what is a nightly build good for? The primary use is testing. New features are added to syslog-ng on a regular basis, which you might want to test. Not on a production machine, but in a testing environment. You might want to test the latest nightly release, because of the bug fixes. You can check if a problem you reported is really fixed. This is a situation, where you might also want to use the given nightly build in production until the next stable version is available. Of course, nightly builds also have quality control. Thousands of automatic tests run before each new pull request is merged into the git master branch, yet it is easier to run into undetected regressions in nightly builds than in releases.

More work on virtnbdbackup Also, the dirty bitmap (incremental backup) feature now seems to be enabled by default as of newer qemu and libvirt (8.2.x) versions. As a side note: still there’s an RFP open, if one is interested in maintaining, as i find myself not having a valid key in the keyring.. laziness.