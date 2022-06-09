I received an email from Rodney, pointing out that Easy 4.2.2 doesn't show what version is booting. Yes, of course, that is a simple little thing to implement. Once past the boot manager, the 'initrd' launches and the first text that displays is "Finding drives".

Ooooh, I am kicking myself... Easy from 4.1 does not have the 'samba' package builtin, you have to install it via the package manager. But, do that, and it is broken. Alfons got it working, by modifying /etc/samba/smb.conf. But, that shouldn't be required...

Before we start we have to clarify that: there are two Cockpit projects, one is for managing servers and the other Cockpit project is for creating a headless API system, which is our topic today. The Cockpit CMS is an open-source self-hosted headless CMS "content management system" that is completely API-driven. It uses SQLite or MongoDB as a database backend, and comes with a straightforward user-friendly interface. However, MongoDB is highly recommended in production. [...] Cockpit CMS is an open-source project released under the MIT License.

Even though FSR 2.0 is almost as good as Nvidia's DLSS, AMD might be looking to add AI-enabled hardware processing in the upcoming RDNA3 GPUs, as suggested by the addition of Wave Matrix Multiply-Accumulate algorithms in the latest Linux patches for the Radeon RX 7000 GPU series.

Personally, I've done an enormous amount of work promoting Debian over more than 25 years without receiving any payment in return. I couldn't help noticing the news that Debian is now paying a lawyer to silence critics, in other words, contradicting the Debian Social Contract. The lawyer's west London mansion in Pinner has really emphasized the injustice of this situation. News today tells us the UK is planning to cut off gas supplies to some European countries so that traditional British mansions like this can stay warm. This could be avoided if Mr Cohen used some of his Debian money to insulate his house. I had a quick look at the pictures that have been circulating online, they provide valuables lessons for all homeowners in the UK and Ireland. [...] With all the money he has received from Debian in the last year, this type of deep retrofit will be easily within reach for Mr Cohen.