Leftovers: AMD, Cockpit CMS, and EasyOS
-
Even though FSR 2.0 is almost as good as Nvidia's DLSS, AMD might be looking to add AI-enabled hardware processing in the upcoming RDNA3 GPUs, as suggested by the addition of Wave Matrix Multiply-Accumulate algorithms in the latest Linux patches for the Radeon RX 7000 GPU series.
-
Last week, AMDVLK 2022.Q2.3 was unleashed as an update to the official AMD open-source Vulkan Linux driver, which showcased notable graphical performance improvements on RDNA 2 GPUs.
-
Before we start we have to clarify that: there are two Cockpit projects, one is for managing servers and the other Cockpit project is for creating a headless API system, which is our topic today.
The Cockpit CMS is an open-source self-hosted headless CMS "content management system" that is completely API-driven.
It uses SQLite or MongoDB as a database backend, and comes with a straightforward user-friendly interface. However, MongoDB is highly recommended in production.
[...]
Cockpit CMS is an open-source project released under the MIT License.
-
Ooooh, I am kicking myself...
Easy from 4.1 does not have the 'samba' package builtin, you have to install it via the package manager. But, do that, and it is broken. Alfons got it working, by modifying /etc/samba/smb.conf. But, that shouldn't be required...
-
I received an email from Rodney, pointing out that Easy 4.2.2 doesn't show what version is booting.
Yes, of course, that is a simple little thing to implement. Once past the boot manager, the 'initrd' launches and the first text that displays is "Finding drives".
Ubuntu and Debian: Multipass, syslog-ng, and virtnbdbackup
-
In February of this year the Multipass team took on a challenge: completely overhauling our documentation. Canonical has put a renewed emphasis on documentation in recent months, led by Daniele Procida and his Diataxis framework, and we wanted to be an early adopter of this methodology. We had no idea where to start, but fortunately we had some help. The Juju team kindly agreed to part with their technical author, Teodora, for five hours a week so she could help us with this transformation.
Teodora’s help was the pilot of a new program spearheaded by Daniele, the documentation secondment program. The program ran for just twelve weeks, for which we had some ambitious goals. We wanted to restructure our documentation to align with the Diataxis framework, and to produce a high-quality, end-to-end tutorial for Multipass. In the course of striving for these goals, we learned a lot.
-
Normally, I list here the prerequisites of a new feature: which syslog-ng version, and possibly what other software you need to install. This time, I would rather ask you a question. Do you really need nightly builds? As I mentioned earlier, it is not intended to be used in production.
Then what is a nightly build good for? The primary use is testing. New features are added to syslog-ng on a regular basis, which you might want to test. Not on a production machine, but in a testing environment. You might want to test the latest nightly release, because of the bug fixes. You can check if a problem you reported is really fixed. This is a situation, where you might also want to use the given nightly build in production until the next stable version is available.
Of course, nightly builds also have quality control. Thousands of automatic tests run before each new pull request is merged into the git master branch, yet it is easier to run into undetected regressions in nightly builds than in releases.
-
Also, the dirty bitmap (incremental backup) feature now seems to be enabled by default as of newer qemu and libvirt (8.2.x) versions.
As a side note: still there’s an RFP open, if one is interested in maintaining, as i find myself not having a valid key in the keyring.. laziness.
Programming Leftovers
-
This blog post is going to be a bit different from what you may have read from me in the past. Usually I write about things I am working on or things I have encountered while working that I find interesting. This is still a post about something I find interesting, but instead of directly related to the things I’ve been working on, it’s about something that Mozilla actively encourages me to do: furthering my knowledge and professional development. In this instance, I chose to read a book on Rust to try and increase my knowledge and fill in any gaps in my understanding of a programming language I use almost every day and have come to really enjoy working with. The book in question is Rust in Action by Tim McNamara.
The first thing I would like to call out is the great organization of the material in the book. The first few chapters go over a lot of basic material that was perfect for a beginner to Rust, but which I felt that I was already reasonably familiar with. So, I was able to skim over a few chapters and land at just the right point where I felt comfortable with my knowledge and start reading up on the things I was ready to learn more about. This happened to be right around the end of Part 1 with the bits about lifetimes and borrowing. I have been using Rust long enough to understand a lot of how this works, but learning some of the general strategies to help deal with ownership issues was helpful, especially thinking about wrapping data in types designed to aid in movement issues.
-
Philip Herron has posted an update on the status of the GCC front-end compiler for the Rust language.
-
If you’re starting out with Bash scripting on Linux, getting a solid grasp of the basics will stand you in good stead. They’re the foundation of deeper knowledge and higher scripting skills.
-
Recently on the p5p mailing list the topic of removing smart match re-surfaced. There was a fairly vigorous discussion about the effect this would have on CPAN. So I thought I would look into how many uses there actually were.
Fortunately there are Perl Critic policies for this: Jan Holčapek's Perl::Critic::Policy::ControlStructures::ProhibitSwitchStatements and Perl::Critic::Policy::Operators::ProhibitSmartmatch. All I had to do was run them against my mini-CPAN.
-
Here is the proposed release schedule for LLVM 15.0.0:
July 26: release/15.x branch created
July 29: 15.0.0-rc1
Aug 23: 15.0.0-rc2
Sep 6: 15.0.0-final
I will post this on the website in a few days if there are no objections.
-
We are happy to announce the release of Qt Design Studio 3.5.
-
This is the seventh installment in the series of blog posts on how to adjust your QML application to take the maximum advantage of qmlsc. In the first post we've set up the environment. You should read that post first in order to understand the others. We're going to look at import paths this time around.
-
Firefox Translations is a website translation add-on that provides an automated translation of web content. Unlike cloud-based alternatives, translation is done locally on the client-side in the user’s computer so that the text being translated does not leave your machine, making it entirely private. The add-on is available for installation on Firefox Nightly, Beta and in General Release.
-
Stack Overflow released the results of its annual developer survey this week, with responses from over 70,000 developers across 180 countries. The survey highlights attitudes, tools, and environments that are shaping software today.
Docker and Kubernetes placed first and second place this year as the most loved and wanted tools.
-
LWN reminds us that Git still uses SHA-1 by default. Commit or tag signing is not a mitigation, and to understand why you need to know a little about Git’s internal structure.
Git internally looks rather like a content-addressable filesystem, with four object types: tags, commits, trees and blobs.
Content-addressable means changing the content of an object changes the way you address or reference it, and this is achieved using a cryptographic hash function. Here is an illustration of the internal structure of an example repository I created, containing two files (./foo.txt and ./bar/bar.txt) committed separately, and then tagged:
-
Toxic discussions on open-source GitHub projects tend to involve entitlement, subtle insults, and arrogance, according to an academic study. That contrasts with the toxic behavior – typically bad language, hate speech, and harassment – found on other corners of the web.
Whether that seems obvious or not, it's an interesting point to consider because, for one thing, it means technical and non-technical methods to detect and curb toxic behavior on one part of the internet may not therefore work well on GitHub, and if you're involved in communities on the code-hosting giant, you may find this research useful in combating trolls and unacceptable conduct.
It may also mean systems intended to automatically detect and report toxicity in open-source projects, or at least ones on GitHub, may need to be developed specifically for that task due to their unique nature.
