Games: Atari at 50 and SteamOS (GNU/Linux) “Atari Was Very, Very Hard” Nolan Bushnell on Atari, 50 Years Later It’s been 50 years since Nolan Bushnell co-founded Atari, which brought video games to the mainstream. To celebrate, we asked Bushnell what he learned during the early years—and what we’ve lost sight of since then.

Some Steam Decks ship with an x2 SSD instead of an x4 SSD Valve made a change to the specifications of the top two versions of the Steam Deck last month, which it seems plenty of people (including me) completely missed. It's not a massive change but still one to be aware of as not all Decks are the same.

AOKZOE are the latest to attempt a Steam Deck rival with the AOKZOE A1 AOKZOE will be jumping in the handheld ring with their upcoming AOKZOE A1 AMD Ryzen 7 6800U portable that will offer either Windows 11 or SteamOS to perhaps rival the Steam Deck. They're a rather new company, so everything they're talking about and showing off should be taken with a rather large pinch of salt.

today's howtos How to Install PlayOnLinux on Ubuntu 20.04 | 22.04 LTS In this article, we will show you how to install PlayOnLinux on Ubuntu systems. PlayOnLinux is a graphical frontend for the Wine software compatibility layer which allows Linux users to install Windows-based video games, Microsoft Office (2000 to 2010), Microsoft Internet Explorer, as well as many other applications such as Apple iTunes and Safari. While initially developed for Linux-based systems, it is also used on macOS and FreeBSD under the names PlayOnMac and PlayOnBSD, respectively. It can also be used on other operating systems supported by Wine.

Notes From “In And Out Of Style” I watched Jeremy’s talk at CSS Day 2022 titled “In And Out Of Style” and, as always, I had my notepad ready. Here are a few points that stood out to me.

What symmetric and asymmetric IP routing are However, if you have a multi-homed host, a host with multiple interfaces and IP addresses, this approach to routing outgoing traffic can create a situation where outgoing and incoming packets for the same connection (or flow) use different interfaces. To have this happen you normally need at least two of your networks to be routable, which is to say that hosts not on those networks can reach them and hosts on those networks can reach other networks.

(Almost) 0 Dependency Websites with OpenBSD & AsciiDoc Courtney Allen has published a blog post about how to run a website and blog almost exclusively on things that are in the OpenBSD base system already, only adding AsciiDoc to the mix.

Implementing RSS for my blog (yes, this one!) A few months ago, a friend of mine mentioned that they still, in the year 2021, used RSS feeds to subscribe to the blogs they liked. I was incredulous? RSS? That orange button I used to see on websites years ago? The one that returned XML if you accidentally clicked it? People still used that? People still provided that? Apparently the answer was yes. My friend also said that if I implemented RSS on my blog, they would subscribe to it. So I thought about it, and decided to do it. I forgot about it until today, but when I did remember it didn’t take long to implement at all.

0 Dependency Websites with OpenBSD & AsciiDoc I have fallen in love with a recent combination of software to make good looking websites, and having an easy to manage web server. I’m a minimalist in many ways. Really, I find that it makes my life easier. I like to keep my blog up here and don’t want to deal with database updates, language exploits, weird migrations, and so on. I also manage my church’s website. I can’t be having complex solutions that require large amounts of maintenance at multiple times a month because of a dozen pieces of software requiring version upgrades or what have you. Sure, some people have needs for elaborate content management systems, but sometimes you only need a simple site too, and why overcomplicate it? This is why I like my current combo: 1. OpenBSD 2. AsciiDoc