tio is a serial device I/O tool for Linux targeted at embedded developers
There are already several serial terminal programs such as Putty and minicom, and in recent times, I’ve been using Bootterm myself. But that does not mean there isn’t room for more and Martin Lund has developed tio serial device I/O tool for Linux.
Martin found out many of the existing tools are very modem focused or a bit cumbersome to use, so he developed tio as the simpler alternative which puts less focus on classic terminal/modem features and more focus on the needs of embedded developers and hackers.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 362 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: Atari at 50 and SteamOS (GNU/Linux)
today's howtos
Today in Techrights
Retrofitting Jonathan Cohen’s house for energy efficiency
Personally, I've done an enormous amount of work promoting Debian over more than 25 years without receiving any payment in return. I couldn't help noticing the news that Debian is now paying a lawyer to silence critics, in other words, contradicting the Debian Social Contract. The lawyer's west London mansion in Pinner has really emphasized the injustice of this situation. News today tells us the UK is planning to cut off gas supplies to some European countries so that traditional British mansions like this can stay warm. This could be avoided if Mr Cohen used some of his Debian money to insulate his house. I had a quick look at the pictures that have been circulating online, they provide valuables lessons for all homeowners in the UK and Ireland. [...] With all the money he has received from Debian in the last year, this type of deep retrofit will be easily within reach for Mr Cohen.
Recent comments
1 hour 55 min ago
8 hours 32 min ago
8 hours 35 min ago
8 hours 40 min ago
9 hours 1 min ago
10 hours 2 min ago
10 hours 15 min ago
10 hours 18 min ago
13 hours 49 min ago
13 hours 53 min ago