tio is a serial device I/O tool for Linux targeted at embedded developers

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 30th of June 2022 07:44:33 AM
GNU
Linux

There are already several serial terminal programs such as Putty and minicom, and in recent times, I’ve been using Bootterm myself. But that does not mean there isn’t room for more and Martin Lund has developed tio serial device I/O tool for Linux.

Martin found out many of the existing tools are very modem focused or a bit cumbersome to use, so he developed tio as the simpler alternative which puts less focus on classic terminal/modem features and more focus on the needs of embedded developers and hackers.

