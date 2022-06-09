Language Selection

Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Ardunio, and More

Hardware
  • Raspberry Pi Robot Maps Its World with LiDAR

    Autonomous Raspberry Pi robots navigate their environment without bumping into things. Using an ultrasonic sensor, such as the HC-SR04, to detect obstacles is a fairly common tool for Pi-based robots and cars but this robot car project, created by maker and developer エス ラボ (S Lab), is going even further by mapping out a room with the help of a LiDAR sensor.

    The car has a Raspberry Pi 4 4GB at its core and as it drives around, LiDAR sensor data is transmitted from the Pi to a nearby PC which uses a SLAM-based (simultaneous localization and mapping) system to create a virtual, 3D replica of the room surrounding the Raspberry Pi. The program also provides a virtual representation of the car in Unity to estimate its position in the room.

  • Pine64 Teases RISC-V Based Raspberry Pi Alternative

    Pine64, maker of many fine SBCs including the Rock64 and Quartz64 (opens in new tab), is preparing to dip its toe into the choppy waters of RISC-V, including news of an upcoming “powerful, yet affordable” board based on the versatile open-source architecture in its most recent product update (opens in new tab).

  • All Aboard the mikroBUS

    Hello and welcome, everyone! We are back, yet again, with a handful of new products here at SparkFun Electronics! We've heard your requests for kits for our mikroBUS boards to include a few hookup accessories (specifically Click boards™) so we took both of our boards and made them easier to get started with! Following that, we have a new WiFi HaLow HAT from ALFA Network that we expect to really help your Raspberry Pi get connected to a new type of IoT network. Now, let's jump in and take a closer look at all of this week's new products!

  • Raspberry Pi Pico W Review: Built-in Wi-Fi Comes to Pico

    Solid hardware, good software, and Wi-Fi access see this incremental update elevate the Raspberry Pi Pico to a truly versatile development board.

  • Raspberry Pi Pico W: your $6 IoT platform - Raspberry Pi

    New product alert! In January last year, we launched the $4 Raspberry Pi Pico, our first product built on silicon designed here at Raspberry Pi. At its heart is the RP2040 microcontroller, built on TSMC’s 40nm low-power process, and incorporating two 133MHz Arm Cortex-M0+ cores, 264kB of on-chip SRAM, and our unique programmable I/O subsystem.

  • Raspberry Pi Pico W - A $6 Raspberry Pi Pico board with WiFi 4 - CNX Software

    I was expecting the next official Raspberry Pi board to be either an update of Raspberry Pico with WiFi and Bluetooth or with a machine learning accelerator and the new $6 Raspberry Pi Pico W delivers that wish through the addition of 2.4GHz WiFi 4.

    Having said that, I was actually expecting a competitor to ESP8266 or ESP32 with a new Raspberry Pi wireless microcontroller, but it did quite happen that way as the Raspberry Pi Pico W features the same Raspberry Pi RP2040 dual-core Cortex-M0+ microcontroller found in Raspberry Pi Pico board coupled with an Infineon CYW43439 chip that’s supposed to support both 2.4 GHz WiFi 4 and Bluetooth LE 5.2. Bluetooth is not enabled right now, but may be at a later stage.

  • What Makes TMC2208 Stepper Motor Drivers Silent - The DIY Life

    A while ago I did a bit of an experiment to compare the sound level between TMC2208 and A4988 stepper motor drivers. At the time, A4988 drivers were more commonly used on 3D printers and other hobby CNC devices. Since then, most 3D printer and CNC laser manufacturers have moved towards replacing at least the X and Y axis motors with the silent TMC2208 stepper motor driver or some other variant of silent motor driver. A question that has come up quite a lot in the video’s comments was how these drivers manage to drive the motors with such a significant sound reduction and if there was any trade-off.

  • X-ray reverse-engineering a hybrid module from 1960s Apollo test equipment

    In this blog post, I reverse-engineer a hybrid module that was used for ground-testing of equipment from the Apollo space program. But first, some background. During the Apollo missions to the Moon, NASA could send digital messages to the spacecraft from the ground. These data messages could perform specific tasks: control spacecraft equipment by activating relays, send commands directly to the Apollo Guidance Computer, or even set the spacecraft's clock. Onboard the Command Module, these messages were decoded by the Up-Data Link, a drab bluish box (below) mounted in the equipment bay.

  • Building a simple USB adapter for the Logitech Driving Force Shifter with Arduino | Arduino Blog

    Logitech’s Driving Force Shifter is a very common piece of kit for those who enjoy racing games, as it connects to a Logitech Racing Wheel and allows the player to control their car in a more realistic fashion. However, this accessory’s DB-9 connector must be connected to a proprietary base within the racing wheel or else it fails to work. So as a way to circumvent this annoying problem, Parts Not Included’s Dave Madison created his own custom adapter, which translates the signals from the shifter into commands over a USB port on the host PC.

    To begin this endeavor, Madison purchased a DB-9 connector with the rear leads exposed, and after quickly modifying them, plugged the X/Y axis wires into analog input pins and connected the binary reverse pin into a digital input pin on the Arduino Leonardo. In terms of software, this setup requires both the Arduino Joystick library and the Sim Racing library. The latter converts X/Y values into shifter positions in order to determine the current gear, while the former communicates with the host as an emulated HID device.

today's leftovers

  • My experience as a Google Summer of Code Contributor - Introduction

    With some pushes and pulls from friends, I’ve been studying the Linux Graphical stack for some time now. After some minor patches to both Mesa and the Linux Kernel, I followed the instructions thoroughly and landed a successful Google Summer of Code proposal...

  • An introduction to the Linux graphics stack

    As you can probably imagine, the Linux graphics stack comprises many layers of abstractions, from the pretty little button from which you open your Proton-able AAA Steam title to the actual bytecode that runs on whatever graphics card you have installed. These many abstractions are what allow us to have our glorious moments of being a hero (or maybe a villain, whatever you’re up to…) without even noticing what’s happening, and – most importantly – that allow game devs to make such complex games without having to worry about an awful lot of details. They’re really a marvel of engineering (!), but not by accident! All of those abstraction layers come with a history of their own, and it’s kinda amazing that we can even have such a smooth experience with all of those, community-powered, beautifully thought-out, moving pieces, twisting and turning in a life of their own. But enough mystery! Let’s hop into it already, shall we? Though in most cases we start from the bottom of the stack and build our way towards the top, here I think it makes more sense for us to build it upside down, as that’s what we’re used to interacting with.

  • Getting Started at the Linux Kernel - Maíra Canal

    I started my journey with the Linux Kernel in October 2021. At that time, I thought it was impossible for a 19-year-old Brazilian girl to have an approved commit at the kernel. Then, I find out about an extracurricular group at Campinas, LKCAMP. And I found out that undergraduate students were able to contribute to the kernel. Although I couldn´t go to the LKCAMP meetings, this really push me forward, cause I saw that I was able to be a part of the kernel community. I was a Linux user for about two years, and I became passionate about the system. I was eager to contribute to the community and improve the kernel. But, I was in doubt about where to start.

  • Linux Kernel Developing with Fedora - Maíra Canal

    I’m a Fedora fan. I mean: I have two laptops for development, and all of them run Fedora. I also have a deployment machine. Guess what? It runs Fedora. Stickers? The Fedora Logo sticked forever on my laptop. So, by now, you know: I’m really a Fedora fan. So, when I started working with Linux Kernel, I really wanted to develop in a Fedora environment. But, without any kind of script, the work of a Linux Kernel developer is ungrateful. I mean, do you want to deploy to a remote machine? Be ready for network configurations, grub configurations, generate initramfs image, and tons of commands. Do you want to manage your config files? Basically, you are back to the ancient times when many save tons of config files on folders.

  • SQLite or PostgreSQL? It's Complicated!

    I chose SQLite for the database that supports this dashboard, which in early 2021 when I built this system, seemed like a perfect choice for what I thought would be a small, niche application that my teammates and I can use to improve our blogging. But almost a year and a half later, this application tracks daily traffic for close to 8000 articles across the Twilio and SendGrid blogs, with about 6.5 million individual daily traffic records, and with a user base that grew to over 200 employees.

    At some point I realized that some queries were taking a few seconds to produce results, so I started to wonder if a more robust database such as PostgreSQL would provide better performance. Having publicly professed my dislike of performance benchmarks, I resisted the urge to look up any comparisons online, and instead embarked on a series of experiments to accurately measure the performance of these two databases for the specific use cases of this application. What follows is a detailed account of my effort, the results of my testing (including a surprising twist!), and my analysis and final decision, which ended up being more involved than I expected.

Programming Leftovers

  • Finding bugs using IGT and git bisect

    The first step to eliminate bugs is to find a way how to reproduce them consistently. Wait… what? Test suites are great for that, since they can simulate very specific behavior in a timely manner. IGT GPU Tools is a collection of tools for development and testing of the DRM drivers, and, as such, it can help us to find and reproduce bugs.

  • Real contributions with real money

    Recently I’ve heard from a friend that his professor simply doesn’t believe that free software should be profitable, so I’m making this blog post.

  • Reviewing patches

    Being part of the community, is more than just writing code and sending patches, it is also keeping track of the IRC discussions and reading the mailing lists to review and test patches sent from others whenever you can. Both environments are not the most welcoming, but there are plenty of tools from the community to help parsing them. In this post I’ll talk about b4, suggested by my GSOC mentor André, a tool to help with applying patches.

  • Flexible I/O: Source configuration

    Each “source” in the above diagram represents a single encoder. To the sinks it provides a position and velocity, along with various validity indications for that data. Each has three basic configuration components: where to get the raw data, how to transform that raw data, and the low-pass filter configuration. We’ll cover each in turn.

  • Things I wish everyone knew about Git (Part I)

    The command set wasn't always well thought out, and then over the years it grew by accretion, with new stuff piled on top of old stuff that couldn't be changed because Backward Compatibility. The commands are non-orthogonal and when two commands perform the same task they often have inconsistent options or are described with different terminology. Even when the individual commands don't conflict with one another, they are often badly-designed and confusing. The documentation is often very poorly written.

  • This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 449

Security Leftovers

today's howtos

  • Install HPLIP 3.22.6 On Ubuntu / Fedora | Tips On UNIX

    This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to download and install HPLIP 3.22.6 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Fedora 36, and other Linux distributions. HPLIP – HP Linux Image and Printing, developed by HP for Printing, scanning, and faxing with HP inkjet and laser-based printers on Linux platforms. The latest version of HPLIP 3.22.6 contains new Distro support and added support to the new printers.

  • Nginx – Using HTTP2

    There goes a lot more behind the scenes between a browser and a server than we might think. Our browser may be handed a index.html but on processing, it (the browser) may need to get additional documents such as style sheets, JavaScript files, etc. This requires multiple connections to the server. Making a connection requires performing the TCP three-way handshake, exchanging headers, etc. all of which introduces unnecessary overhead, as well as latency to the client. It is in this context that the need for a better way to serve documents become apparent. It wasn’t until the publication of the HTTP/2 protocol that the issue could be solved. HTTP/2 protocol, officially RFC 7540 or more recently RFC 9113, is a replacement for the older HTTP/1.1 which provides an optimized method for transportation of documents over TCP. It allows multiplexing connections so that multiple documents can be sent over the same stream. It also allows compressing the headers and many requests into a single packet. Furthermore, it provides an optional feature called server push whereby a server can send additional documents that the client may need along side the response for the document that was actually requested. For example, a server may send the style sheets and JavaScript files along side the response for the request to an HTML file.

  • How to Install Latest Linux Kernel in RHEL 8

    A Kernel is somewhat the soul of an operating system since it exists at its core. Once you start/boot your machine, the Kernel takes control of the entire system. Each RHEL 8 distribution is shipped with a custom-built kernel. Since a Kernel is the primary bridge of communication between the hardware and software components of an entire computer system, it is responsible for such a system’s integrity and supported hardware compatibility. Also, it is the kernel that provides an interfacing link between system processes and computer hardware.

  • dnf-automatic: Enable Automatic Updates for RHEL-based distributions - TREND OCEANS

    There are new vulnerabilities being disclosed every day that put your server at a security risk. This stress of updating your system for the latest security patch or application update can be relieved by automating the update process using the dnf-automatic command. The dnf-automatic is a command-line tool for RHEL-based distributions such as Fedora, AlmaLinux, Rocky Linux, etc., for automating the update process using systemd timers. It will periodically check the system for the latest release or security update and update them without your interaction as a background process.

  • Install Python 3.9 or 3.8 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish

    Learn how to use the PPA repository to install Python’s old versions such as 3.9. 3.8, 3.7, and more on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy JellyFish using the command terminal. Python is freely available for the common operating systems. The programming language is standard equipment in many Linux distributions. Python can also be used on many mobile operating systems. For web servers, WSGI (Web Server Gateway Interface) is a universal interface between the server and Python. It offers clear syntax and good readability. It is considered easy to learn and can be interpreted in the common operating systems. Python supports several programming paradigms such as functional, object-oriented, or aspect-oriented programming and can also be used as a scripting language. Since Python is a so-called multiparadigm language, programmers are not tied to a specific programming style. The optimal programming style can be selected for the various tasks. Python allows Python programs to be embedded in other languages ​​as individual modules.

  • How to Install Darktable on Ubuntu 20.04 | 22.04 LTS

    Darktable (stylized as darktable) is a free and open-source photography application program and raw developer. Rather than being a raster graphics editor like Adobe Photoshop or GIMP, it comprises a subset of image editing operations specifically aimed at non-destructive raw image post-production. It is primarily focused on improving a photographer’s workflow by facilitating the handling of large numbers of images. It is freely available in versions tailored for most major Linux distributions, macOS, Solaris and Windows and is released under the GPL-3.0-or-later.

  • How to Install Pinta on Ubuntu 20.04 | 22.04 LTS [Ed: Microsoft Mono warning]

    Pinta is an open-source, cross-platform bitmap image drawing and editing program inspired by Paint.NET, a similar image editing program which is limited to Microsoft Windows. Pinta has more features than Microsoft Paint. Compared with open-source image editor GIMP, Pinta is simpler and has fewer features.

  • How to Install MariaDB 10.9 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable

    MariaDB is one of the most popular open-source databases next to its originator MySQL. The original creators of MySQL developed MariaDB in response to fears that MySQL would suddenly become a paid service due to Oracle acquiring it in 2010. With its history of doing similar tactics, the developers behind MariaDB have promised to keep it open source and free from such fears as what has happened to MySQL. MariaDB has become just as popular as MySQL with developers, with advanced clustering with Galera Cluster 4, faster cache/indexes, storage engines, and features/extensions that you won’t find in MySQL. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install or upgrade MariaDB 10.9 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using the command line terminal and some tips on how to upgrade your existing database if needed one exists.

  • How to Install Sublime Merge on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable

    Sublime Merge is a git client software that comes with various features to help make working with git repositories easier. One of its most valuable features is the syntax highlighting engine, which makes it easier to read code. The custom high-performance Git reading library is also helpful, allowing you to stage changes line-by-line. Additionally, the build-in git search function lets you quickly find commits, and the themes allow you to customize the look of the software to match your preferences. The Command Palette and Commit Editing functions are also helpful, letting you quickly execute git commands and edit commits. Finally, the Submodule Management and Git Flow Integration functions make it easy to work with submodules and manage branches. Overall, Sublime Merge is a powerful git client that can significantly improve your workflow. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Sublime Merge on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS using the official Sublime APT repository using the command line terminal, along with how to launch the software and remove it in the future if required.

  • How to Install SQLite 3 on CentOS 9 Stream - LinuxCapable

    SQLite is a free, lightweight relational database management system (RDBMS) in a C library. SQLite is not a client-server database engine. Instead, it is embedded into the end program. Primarily all programming languages support SQLite, which how languages embed the program is with a file with .sqlite3/.sqlite/.DB extension. The software is popular for local/client storage such as web browsers, Android devices, etc. The list is quite extensive. The following tutorial will teach you how to install SQLite 3 with CentOS 9 Stream using the command line terminal using the standard DNF package manager or manually installing straight from the project’s Git.

  • Linux superuser access, explained | Enable Sysadmin

    Here’s how to configure Linux superuser access so that it's available to those who need it—yet well out of the way of people who don't need it.

  • Hide Files and Folders in Linux [With and Without Renaming]

    This beginner-focused article discusses how you can hide files and folders from normal view in Linux. Both GUI and command-line methods have been discussed. There will be times when you need to hide files in Linux. No, I am not talking about those ‘special files’ that you don’t want your family to see. Although you can hide these special files, it is better to lock them with a password for an extra layer of protection. Back to hiding files. Any file or folder whose name begins with a . (dot) is “hidden” in Linux.

  • How to Install Fedora 36 XFCE Desktop Edition

    Many Fedora users are unaware of the fact that you do get an option to choose other Desktop Environments apart from the default GNOME which we are used to downloading directly from their download page. Apart from the default GNOME, you do get an option of KDE Plasma, Xfce, LXQT, MATE, Cinnamon, LXDE, SOAS, and even i3. So through this guide, we will be showing you how you can install XFCE Fedora spin on your system in the easiest way possible but before that, let’s discuss why you should even consider using XFCE instead of GNOME.

  • Show Only Hidden Files in Linux Command Line

    Displaying hidden files in Linux is quite easy. You use the ls command in this manner: ls -a That's fine. You can see the hidden files with their names starting with a dot (.). But you see all the files in the current directory, the hidden ones and the regular ones. What if you want to ONLY see the hidden files, not the regular ones? There is no ready-to-use option like -a and -A. However, you can always find a way to achieve things by combining a few commands through the wonderful pipe redirection.

