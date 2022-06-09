today's leftovers
With some pushes and pulls from friends, I’ve been studying the Linux Graphical stack for some time now. After some minor patches to both Mesa and the Linux Kernel, I followed the instructions thoroughly and landed a successful Google Summer of Code proposal...
As you can probably imagine, the Linux graphics stack comprises many layers of abstractions, from the pretty little button from which you open your Proton-able AAA Steam title to the actual bytecode that runs on whatever graphics card you have installed.
These many abstractions are what allow us to have our glorious moments of being a hero (or maybe a villain, whatever you’re up to…) without even noticing what’s happening, and – most importantly – that allow game devs to make such complex games without having to worry about an awful lot of details. They’re really a marvel of engineering (!), but not by accident!
All of those abstraction layers come with a history of their own, and it’s kinda amazing that we can even have such a smooth experience with all of those, community-powered, beautifully thought-out, moving pieces, twisting and turning in a life of their own.
But enough mystery! Let’s hop into it already, shall we?
Though in most cases we start from the bottom of the stack and build our way towards the top, here I think it makes more sense for us to build it upside down, as that’s what we’re used to interacting with.
I started my journey with the Linux Kernel in October 2021. At that time, I thought it was impossible for a 19-year-old Brazilian girl to have an approved commit at the kernel. Then, I find out about an extracurricular group at Campinas, LKCAMP. And I found out that undergraduate students were able to contribute to the kernel. Although I couldn´t go to the LKCAMP meetings, this really push me forward, cause I saw that I was able to be a part of the kernel community.
I was a Linux user for about two years, and I became passionate about the system. I was eager to contribute to the community and improve the kernel. But, I was in doubt about where to start.
I’m a Fedora fan. I mean: I have two laptops for development, and all of them run Fedora. I also have a deployment machine. Guess what? It runs Fedora. Stickers? The Fedora Logo sticked forever on my laptop.
So, by now, you know: I’m really a Fedora fan.
So, when I started working with Linux Kernel, I really wanted to develop in a Fedora environment. But, without any kind of script, the work of a Linux Kernel developer is ungrateful. I mean, do you want to deploy to a remote machine? Be ready for network configurations, grub configurations, generate initramfs image, and tons of commands. Do you want to manage your config files? Basically, you are back to the ancient times when many save tons of config files on folders.
I chose SQLite for the database that supports this dashboard, which in early 2021 when I built this system, seemed like a perfect choice for what I thought would be a small, niche application that my teammates and I can use to improve our blogging. But almost a year and a half later, this application tracks daily traffic for close to 8000 articles across the Twilio and SendGrid blogs, with about 6.5 million individual daily traffic records, and with a user base that grew to over 200 employees.
At some point I realized that some queries were taking a few seconds to produce results, so I started to wonder if a more robust database such as PostgreSQL would provide better performance. Having publicly professed my dislike of performance benchmarks, I resisted the urge to look up any comparisons online, and instead embarked on a series of experiments to accurately measure the performance of these two databases for the specific use cases of this application. What follows is a detailed account of my effort, the results of my testing (including a surprising twist!), and my analysis and final decision, which ended up being more involved than I expected.
The first step to eliminate bugs is to find a way how to reproduce them consistently. Wait… what?
Test suites are great for that, since they can simulate very specific behavior in a timely manner. IGT GPU Tools is a collection of tools for development and testing of the DRM drivers, and, as such, it can help us to find and reproduce bugs.
Recently I’ve heard from a friend that his professor simply doesn’t believe that free software should be profitable, so I’m making this blog post.
Being part of the community, is more than just writing code and sending patches, it is also keeping track of the IRC discussions and reading the mailing lists to review and test patches sent from others whenever you can.
Both environments are not the most welcoming, but there are plenty of tools from the community to help parsing them. In this post I’ll talk about b4, suggested by my GSOC mentor André, a tool to help with applying patches.
Each “source” in the above diagram represents a single encoder. To the sinks it provides a position and velocity, along with various validity indications for that data. Each has three basic configuration components: where to get the raw data, how to transform that raw data, and the low-pass filter configuration. We’ll cover each in turn.
The command set wasn't always well thought out, and then over the years it grew by accretion, with new stuff piled on top of old stuff that couldn't be changed because Backward Compatibility. The commands are non-orthogonal and when two commands perform the same task they often have inconsistent options or are described with different terminology. Even when the individual commands don't conflict with one another, they are often badly-designed and confusing. The documentation is often very poorly written.
I think what we’re facing is an instance of the Two-Worlds Problem that’s now everywhere in US society. It’s where the vast majority of people are feeling pain from an issue, but there’s an elite that lives in a reality where the problem doesn’t exist.
Norway’s public and private sector websites were temporarily down on Wednesday following a cyberattack that targeted the country’s national data network, forcing it to suspend online services for several hours.
The distributed-denial-of-service (DDOS) attack targeted a secure national data network forcing the temporary suspension of online services for several hours, the Norwegian National Security Authority said.
Now if I break another YubiKey, or brick my phone, I can always generate codes using the secret key, or easily re-add it to my new phone. But also, now a new option is open for me: I can programmatically generate the OTP tokens.
This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to download and install HPLIP 3.22.6 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Fedora 36, and other Linux distributions.
HPLIP – HP Linux Image and Printing, developed by HP for Printing, scanning, and faxing with HP inkjet and laser-based printers on Linux platforms.
The latest version of HPLIP 3.22.6 contains new Distro support and added support to the new printers.
There goes a lot more behind the scenes between a browser and a server than we might think. Our browser may be handed a index.html but on processing, it (the browser) may need to get additional documents such as style sheets, JavaScript files, etc. This requires multiple connections to the server. Making a connection requires performing the TCP three-way handshake, exchanging headers, etc. all of which introduces unnecessary overhead, as well as latency to the client. It is in this context that the need for a better way to serve documents become apparent.
It wasn’t until the publication of the HTTP/2 protocol that the issue could be solved. HTTP/2 protocol, officially RFC 7540 or more recently RFC 9113, is a replacement for the older HTTP/1.1 which provides an optimized method for transportation of documents over TCP. It allows multiplexing connections so that multiple documents can be sent over the same stream. It also allows compressing the headers and many requests into a single packet. Furthermore, it provides an optional feature called server push whereby a server can send additional documents that the client may need along side the response for the document that was actually requested. For example, a server may send the style sheets and JavaScript files along side the response for the request to an HTML file.
A Kernel is somewhat the soul of an operating system since it exists at its core. Once you start/boot your machine, the Kernel takes control of the entire system. Each RHEL 8 distribution is shipped with a custom-built kernel.
Since a Kernel is the primary bridge of communication between the hardware and software components of an entire computer system, it is responsible for such a system’s integrity and supported hardware compatibility. Also, it is the kernel that provides an interfacing link between system processes and computer hardware.
There are new vulnerabilities being disclosed every day that put your server at a security risk. This stress of updating your system for the latest security patch or application update can be relieved by automating the update process using the dnf-automatic command.
The dnf-automatic is a command-line tool for RHEL-based distributions such as Fedora, AlmaLinux, Rocky Linux, etc., for automating the update process using systemd timers. It will periodically check the system for the latest release or security update and update them without your interaction as a background process.
Learn how to use the PPA repository to install Python’s old versions such as 3.9. 3.8, 3.7, and more on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy JellyFish using the command terminal.
Python is freely available for the common operating systems. The programming language is standard equipment in many Linux distributions. Python can also be used on many mobile operating systems. For web servers, WSGI (Web Server Gateway Interface) is a universal interface between the server and Python.
It offers clear syntax and good readability. It is considered easy to learn and can be interpreted in the common operating systems. Python supports several programming paradigms such as functional, object-oriented, or aspect-oriented programming and can also be used as a scripting language.
Since Python is a so-called multiparadigm language, programmers are not tied to a specific programming style. The optimal programming style can be selected for the various tasks. Python allows Python programs to be embedded in other languages as individual modules.
Darktable (stylized as darktable) is a free and open-source photography application program and raw developer. Rather than being a raster graphics editor like Adobe Photoshop or GIMP, it comprises a subset of image editing operations specifically aimed at non-destructive raw image post-production. It is primarily focused on improving a photographer’s workflow by facilitating the handling of large numbers of images. It is freely available in versions tailored for most major Linux distributions, macOS, Solaris and Windows and is released under the GPL-3.0-or-later.
Pinta is an open-source, cross-platform bitmap image drawing and editing program inspired by Paint.NET, a similar image editing program which is limited to Microsoft Windows. Pinta has more features than Microsoft Paint. Compared with open-source image editor GIMP, Pinta is simpler and has fewer features.
MariaDB is one of the most popular open-source databases next to its originator MySQL. The original creators of MySQL developed MariaDB in response to fears that MySQL would suddenly become a paid service due to Oracle acquiring it in 2010. With its history of doing similar tactics, the developers behind MariaDB have promised to keep it open source and free from such fears as what has happened to MySQL.
MariaDB has become just as popular as MySQL with developers, with advanced clustering with Galera Cluster 4, faster cache/indexes, storage engines, and features/extensions that you won’t find in MySQL.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install or upgrade MariaDB 10.9 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using the command line terminal and some tips on how to upgrade your existing database if needed one exists.
Sublime Merge is a git client software that comes with various features to help make working with git repositories easier. One of its most valuable features is the syntax highlighting engine, which makes it easier to read code. The custom high-performance Git reading library is also helpful, allowing you to stage changes line-by-line.
Additionally, the build-in git search function lets you quickly find commits, and the themes allow you to customize the look of the software to match your preferences. The Command Palette and Commit Editing functions are also helpful, letting you quickly execute git commands and edit commits. Finally, the Submodule Management and Git Flow Integration functions make it easy to work with submodules and manage branches. Overall, Sublime Merge is a powerful git client that can significantly improve your workflow.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Sublime Merge on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS using the official Sublime APT repository using the command line terminal, along with how to launch the software and remove it in the future if required.
SQLite is a free, lightweight relational database management system (RDBMS) in a C library. SQLite is not a client-server database engine. Instead, it is embedded into the end program. Primarily all programming languages support SQLite, which how languages embed the program is with a file with .sqlite3/.sqlite/.DB extension. The software is popular for local/client storage such as web browsers, Android devices, etc. The list is quite extensive.
The following tutorial will teach you how to install SQLite 3 with CentOS 9 Stream using the command line terminal using the standard DNF package manager or manually installing straight from the project’s Git.
Here’s how to configure Linux superuser access so that it's available to those who need it—yet well out of the way of people who don't need it.
This beginner-focused article discusses how you can hide files and folders from normal view in Linux. Both GUI and command-line methods have been discussed.
There will be times when you need to hide files in Linux.
No, I am not talking about those ‘special files’ that you don’t want your family to see. Although you can hide these special files, it is better to lock them with a password for an extra layer of protection.
Back to hiding files. Any file or folder whose name begins with a . (dot) is “hidden” in Linux.
Many Fedora users are unaware of the fact that you do get an option to choose other Desktop Environments apart from the default GNOME which we are used to downloading directly from their download page.
Apart from the default GNOME, you do get an option of KDE Plasma, Xfce, LXQT, MATE, Cinnamon, LXDE, SOAS, and even i3.
So through this guide, we will be showing you how you can install XFCE Fedora spin on your system in the easiest way possible but before that, let’s discuss why you should even consider using XFCE instead of GNOME.
Displaying hidden files in Linux is quite easy. You use the ls command in this manner:
ls -a
That's fine. You can see the hidden files with their names starting with a dot (.).
But you see all the files in the current directory, the hidden ones and the regular ones.
What if you want to ONLY see the hidden files, not the regular ones?
There is no ready-to-use option like -a and -A. However, you can always find a way to achieve things by combining a few commands through the wonderful pipe redirection.
