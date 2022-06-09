today's leftovers My experience as a Google Summer of Code Contributor - Introduction With some pushes and pulls from friends, I’ve been studying the Linux Graphical stack for some time now. After some minor patches to both Mesa and the Linux Kernel, I followed the instructions thoroughly and landed a successful Google Summer of Code proposal...

An introduction to the Linux graphics stack As you can probably imagine, the Linux graphics stack comprises many layers of abstractions, from the pretty little button from which you open your Proton-able AAA Steam title to the actual bytecode that runs on whatever graphics card you have installed. These many abstractions are what allow us to have our glorious moments of being a hero (or maybe a villain, whatever you’re up to…) without even noticing what’s happening, and – most importantly – that allow game devs to make such complex games without having to worry about an awful lot of details. They’re really a marvel of engineering (!), but not by accident! All of those abstraction layers come with a history of their own, and it’s kinda amazing that we can even have such a smooth experience with all of those, community-powered, beautifully thought-out, moving pieces, twisting and turning in a life of their own. But enough mystery! Let’s hop into it already, shall we? Though in most cases we start from the bottom of the stack and build our way towards the top, here I think it makes more sense for us to build it upside down, as that’s what we’re used to interacting with.

Getting Started at the Linux Kernel - Maíra Canal I started my journey with the Linux Kernel in October 2021. At that time, I thought it was impossible for a 19-year-old Brazilian girl to have an approved commit at the kernel. Then, I find out about an extracurricular group at Campinas, LKCAMP. And I found out that undergraduate students were able to contribute to the kernel. Although I couldn´t go to the LKCAMP meetings, this really push me forward, cause I saw that I was able to be a part of the kernel community. I was a Linux user for about two years, and I became passionate about the system. I was eager to contribute to the community and improve the kernel. But, I was in doubt about where to start.

Linux Kernel Developing with Fedora - Maíra Canal I’m a Fedora fan. I mean: I have two laptops for development, and all of them run Fedora. I also have a deployment machine. Guess what? It runs Fedora. Stickers? The Fedora Logo sticked forever on my laptop. So, by now, you know: I’m really a Fedora fan. So, when I started working with Linux Kernel, I really wanted to develop in a Fedora environment. But, without any kind of script, the work of a Linux Kernel developer is ungrateful. I mean, do you want to deploy to a remote machine? Be ready for network configurations, grub configurations, generate initramfs image, and tons of commands. Do you want to manage your config files? Basically, you are back to the ancient times when many save tons of config files on folders.

SQLite or PostgreSQL? It's Complicated! I chose SQLite for the database that supports this dashboard, which in early 2021 when I built this system, seemed like a perfect choice for what I thought would be a small, niche application that my teammates and I can use to improve our blogging. But almost a year and a half later, this application tracks daily traffic for close to 8000 articles across the Twilio and SendGrid blogs, with about 6.5 million individual daily traffic records, and with a user base that grew to over 200 employees. At some point I realized that some queries were taking a few seconds to produce results, so I started to wonder if a more robust database such as PostgreSQL would provide better performance. Having publicly professed my dislike of performance benchmarks, I resisted the urge to look up any comparisons online, and instead embarked on a series of experiments to accurately measure the performance of these two databases for the specific use cases of this application. What follows is a detailed account of my effort, the results of my testing (including a surprising twist!), and my analysis and final decision, which ended up being more involved than I expected.

Programming Leftovers Finding bugs using IGT and git bisect The first step to eliminate bugs is to find a way how to reproduce them consistently. Wait… what? Test suites are great for that, since they can simulate very specific behavior in a timely manner. IGT GPU Tools is a collection of tools for development and testing of the DRM drivers, and, as such, it can help us to find and reproduce bugs.

Real contributions with real money Recently I’ve heard from a friend that his professor simply doesn’t believe that free software should be profitable, so I’m making this blog post.

Reviewing patches Being part of the community, is more than just writing code and sending patches, it is also keeping track of the IRC discussions and reading the mailing lists to review and test patches sent from others whenever you can. Both environments are not the most welcoming, but there are plenty of tools from the community to help parsing them. In this post I’ll talk about b4, suggested by my GSOC mentor André, a tool to help with applying patches.

Flexible I/O: Source configuration Each “source” in the above diagram represents a single encoder. To the sinks it provides a position and velocity, along with various validity indications for that data. Each has three basic configuration components: where to get the raw data, how to transform that raw data, and the low-pass filter configuration. We’ll cover each in turn.

Things I wish everyone knew about Git (Part I) The command set wasn't always well thought out, and then over the years it grew by accretion, with new stuff piled on top of old stuff that couldn't be changed because Backward Compatibility. The commands are non-orthogonal and when two commands perform the same task they often have inconsistent options or are described with different terminology. Even when the individual commands don't conflict with one another, they are often badly-designed and confusing. The documentation is often very poorly written.

