Red Hat / IBM Leftovers Harvard Business Review Analytics Services Report - Digital Transformation Refocused: New Goals Require New Strategies The Covid-19 pandemic has been a catalyst for many organizations in their digital transformations, leading companies to expedite technology initiatives, design dramatic changes to processes and reexamine culture and the role it plays in today’s new business world. As some organizations find success in their digital transformation strategies, they are able to provide additional bandwidth to their teams to focus on improving customer experience through the collection and analysis of data.

Irving Wladawsky-Berger: The Impressive Scope of the Linux Foundation in the 21st Century Digital Economy [Ed: Irving Wladawsky-Berger on IBM's (and now Microsoft's) sham marketing (e.g. openwashing, greenwashing) front, misleadingly labeled "Linux Foundation"] Last week, the Linux Foundation held its North America Open Source Summit in Austin. The week-long summit included a large number of breakout sessions as well as several keynotes. Open Source Summit Europe will take place in Dublin in September and Open Source Summit Japan in Yokohama in December. I’ve been closely involved with open, collaborative innovation and open source communities since the 1990s. In particular, I was asked to lead a new Linux initiative that IBM launched in January of 2000 to embrace Linux across all the company’s products and services. At the time, Linux had already been embraced by the research, internet, and supercomputing communities, but many in the commercial marketplace were perplexed by IBM’s decision. Over the next few years, we spent quite a bit of effort explaining to the business community why we were supporting Linux, which included a number of Linux commercials like this one with Muhammad Ali that ran in the 2006 Super Bowl. IBM also had to fight off a multi-billion dollar lawsuit for alleged intellectual property violations in its contributions to the development of Linux. Nevertheless, by the late 2000s, Linux had crossed the chasm to mainstream adoption, having been embraced by a large number of companies around the world.

Fedora, FFmpeg, Firefox, Flatpak, and Fusion [LWN.net] Fedora's objective to become the desktop Linux distribution of choice has long been hampered by Red Hat's risk-averse legal department, which strictly limits the type of software that Fedora can ship. Specifically, anything that might be encumbered by patents is off-limits, with the result that much of the media that users might find on the net is unplayable. This situation has improved over the years as the result of a lot of work within the Fedora project, but it still puts Fedora at a disadvantage relative to some other distributions. A recent discussion on video support, though, shines a light on how some surprising legal reasoning may be providing a way out of this problem; that way may not be pleasing to all involved, however.

IT hiring: 5 challenges with emerging technologies As the pace of innovation quickens, companies of all sizes are racing to adopt the latest emerging technologies. IT teams are the technical trailblazers within most firms, making them the first to leverage new technologies. However, we face an ongoing and potentially prolonged talent shortage, both in IT and beyond, which threatens to leave our technical teams depleted for years to come. Already, we only have 23 unemployed workers for every 100 job openings in the United States, according to Lightcast, and some of the most severe talent shortages are in emerging technical fields. This lack of human capital spills over to technological capital, hindering the adoption of emerging technologies and limiting the ability of organizations to extract value out of new innovations. Here are five key challenges associated with emerging technologies that companies are facing due to the talent shortage.

3 ways CIOs should approach IT team accountability Holding people accountable is one of the most important – and sometimes one of the most challenging – aspects of a leader’s job. For CIOs, the success of a project intended to propel a company forward often depends on how well they hold their IT teams accountable.

6 New Changes Coming to Nautilus File Manager in GNOME 43 We have a few months to go before the GNOME 43 release, but the development activity for GNOME applications is in full swing. For instance, the support for extensions in GNOME Web 43 alpha version. Similarly, there are a few exciting changes coming to GNOME Files (Nautilus), especially for the list view.