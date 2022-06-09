today's howtos
How to Install Xfce Desktop on CentOS 9 Stream - LinuxCapable
Xfce is a lightweight free, open-source desktop environment for UNIX-like operating systems. It is designed to be fast and light on system resources while visually appealing to the default desktop environments that ship with most operating systems. Xfce is very popular with older systems, with hardware as a key feature in its design to conserve memory and CPU cycles. For example, the desktop panel will not hog resources by constantly polling for changes, and the file manager has been designed to use minimal memory and CPU cycles. In addition, Xfce includes several power management features that can help reduce your carbon footprint. Overall, Xfce is an excellent choice for users who want a fast and stable desktop environment without sacrificing visual appeal or functionality.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Xfce on your CentOS 9 Stream desktop using the command line terminal, along with some basic tips on running an update and removing the Xfce desktop environment.
How to Install Apache Cassandra NoSQL Database on Rocky Linux 8 - OSNote
Apache Cassandra is an open-source NoSQL database management system. It is designed to handle large amounts of data across many servers and to survive the loss of any server.
Cassandra’s architectural model is quite different from relational database systems. Cassandra stores non-relational data in row key-value pairs in a distributed set of nodes so that no single point of failure exists and scales linearly by adding more nodes as necessary to meet the demands on capacity, request throughput, and storage capacity for an increasing number of users or client applications.
How to Install Nginx, MariaDB, and PHP (LEMP Stack) on AlmaLinux 8 and Rocky Linux 8 - OSNote
LEMP is a popular web hosting stack used by developers and web hosting companies to test and host web applications. It comprises 3 components: the Nginx ( pronounced as Engine-X) webserver, MariaDB, and PHP which is a server-side scripting language.
In this walkthrough, you will learn how to install the LEMP stack on AlmaLinux and Rocky Linux 8.4.
How to Open ISO, TAR, ZIP, and 7z Files on a Chromebook
While you may think of Chromebooks as devices for accessing the web, they're increasingly capable of managing local files. Chromebooks with Chrome OS versions 101 and higher can now open several common Linux file formats: ISO, TAR, and ZIP.
Here's how you can open and use such files on your Chromebook.
Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
6 New Changes Coming to Nautilus File Manager in GNOME 43
We have a few months to go before the GNOME 43 release, but the development activity for GNOME applications is in full swing. For instance, the support for extensions in GNOME Web 43 alpha version. Similarly, there are a few exciting changes coming to GNOME Files (Nautilus), especially for the list view.
today's howtos
Give Up GitHub: The Time Has Come!
Those who forget history often inadvertently repeat it. Some of us recall that twenty-one years ago, the most popular code hosting site, a fully Free and Open Source (FOSS) site called SourceForge, proprietarized all their code — never to make it FOSS again. Major FOSS projects slowly left SourceForge since it was now, itself, a proprietary system, and antithetical to FOSS. FOSS communities learned that it was a mistake to allow a for-profit, proprietary software company to become the dominant FOSS collaborative development site. SourceForge slowly collapsed after the DotCom crash, and today, SourceForge is more advertising link-bait than it is code hosting. We learned a valuable lesson that was a bit too easy to forget — especially when corporate involvement manipulates FOSS communities to its own ends. We now must learn the SourceForge lesson again with Microsoft's GitHub.
