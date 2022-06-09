OpenSSL, Squid, Dracut Update in Tumbleweed
Five openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshots have been released since last Friday.
The snapshots had a small amount of packages in each release.
The 20220629 snapshot updated OpenSSL to version 1.1.1p. This newer version fixed CVE-2022-2068 affecting the c_rehash script, which was not properly sanitizing the shell metacharacters to prevent command injection. The script, which is distributed by some operating systems in a manner where it is automatically executed, could give an attacker execute arbitrary commands with the privileges of the script. Another package updated in the snapshot was perl-JSON 4.07, which provided some backport updates from 4.10 version. New memory device types, processor upgrades, slot types, processor characteristics and more came in the update of dmidecode 3.4. There were also several table engine updates in the snapshot like ibus-table 1.16.9, ibus-table-chinese 1.8.8 and more.
A single package was updated in snapshot 20220628. The update of mpg123 1.30.0 has a new network backend using external tools/libraries to support HTTPS and the terminal control keys are now case-sensitive.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 280 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
6 New Changes Coming to Nautilus File Manager in GNOME 43
We have a few months to go before the GNOME 43 release, but the development activity for GNOME applications is in full swing. For instance, the support for extensions in GNOME Web 43 alpha version. Similarly, there are a few exciting changes coming to GNOME Files (Nautilus), especially for the list view.
today's howtos
Give Up GitHub: The Time Has Come!
Those who forget history often inadvertently repeat it. Some of us recall that twenty-one years ago, the most popular code hosting site, a fully Free and Open Source (FOSS) site called SourceForge, proprietarized all their code — never to make it FOSS again. Major FOSS projects slowly left SourceForge since it was now, itself, a proprietary system, and antithetical to FOSS. FOSS communities learned that it was a mistake to allow a for-profit, proprietary software company to become the dominant FOSS collaborative development site. SourceForge slowly collapsed after the DotCom crash, and today, SourceForge is more advertising link-bait than it is code hosting. We learned a valuable lesson that was a bit too easy to forget — especially when corporate involvement manipulates FOSS communities to its own ends. We now must learn the SourceForge lesson again with Microsoft's GitHub.
Recent comments
28 min 40 sec ago
32 min 46 sec ago
3 hours 5 min ago
3 hours 8 min ago
3 hours 22 min ago
3 hours 23 min ago
8 hours 57 min ago
15 hours 34 min ago
15 hours 36 min ago
15 hours 41 min ago