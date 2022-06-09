today's howtos
How to Enable Nautilus Typeahead Search in Ubuntu - OMG! Ubuntu!
In this post I show you how to get the Nautilus typeahead feature back on all supported versions of Ubuntu.
GNOME developers retired Nautilus’ type ahead functionality back in 2013. Ubuntu devs continued to patch the feature back in until 2017 when they decided to switch to a more ‘vanilla’ GNOME desktop experience.
Chances are you’ve long-since adapted to life without it.
However, in the world of open source anything is possible; if you have an itch, you can scratch it yourself — and one fervent fan of Nautilus typeahead search has done just that.
How To Install Terraform on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Terraform on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Terraform is an open-source infrastructure as a code software tool that enables you to safely and predictably create, change, and improve infrastructure. With Terraform you can manage Cloud Compute, Networking, Load Balancers, DNS, and so on using simple Declarative Programming Language.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Terraform on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
How to install Toontown Rewritten on Pop!_OS 22.04 - Invidious
In this video, we are looking at how to install Toontown Rewritten on Pop!_OS 22.04.
How to install WPS Office 2019 on a Chromebook - June Update
Today we are looking at how to install WPS Office 2019 on a Chromebook and some core fonts like Arial and New Times Roman. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
How to create a Kubernetes TLS/SSL Secret
A Secret is an object that contains a small amount of sensitive data such as a password, a token, or a key. Such information might otherwise be put in a Pod specification or in a container image. Using a Secret means that you don’t need to include confidential data in your application code.
Because Secrets can be created independently of the Pods that use them, there is less risk of the Secret (and its data) being exposed during the workflow of creating, viewing, and editing Pods. Kubernetes, and applications that run in your cluster, can also take additional precautions with Secrets, such as avoiding writing secret data to nonvolatile storage.
Secrets are similar to ConfigMaps but are specifically intended to hold confidential data.
lftp. How to “rsync” with ftp
I’ve always been in complete control of my own servers¹, this mean they have all the tools I need. Recently they got me in charge of regularly backup a large site. This usually mean that I’m taking filesystem ‘snapshots’. But I’ve only have access to this large site via ftp, and my script needs rsync (and/or ssh). I need a way to do (almost) the same, after a research I’ve found lftp; this article will show you how to “rsync” with ftp.
