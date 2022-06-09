Mozilla and Firefox: SpiderMonkey, Pocket, and Rust
Firefox Nightly: These Weeks In Firefox: Issue 119
The Firefox Profiler can now sort roots in alphabetical order with a flamgraph. This is especially useful when comparing profiles with the JavaScript filter, as this ensures that the order is consistent.
SpiderMonkey Newsletter (Firefox 102-103) | SpiderMonkey JavaScript/WebAssembly Engine
SpiderMonkey is the JavaScript engine used in Mozilla Firefox. This newsletter gives an overview of the JavaScript and WebAssembly work we’ve done as part of the Firefox 102 and 103 Nightly release cycles.
A Pocket collection for your wellness journey, as curated by the team behind ‘The Science of Happiness’ podcast
Want to live a more fulfilling life? The internet gives plenty of advice. But finding guidance backed by research can get tricky.
That’s where The Science of Happiness podcast comes in. Co-produced by PRX and UC Berkeley’s Greater Good Science Center, the popular podcast explores science-backed strategies to cultivate a happier life. Its new series, Happiness Break, guides listeners through a practice they can follow for a few minutes during their day.
Podcast host and psychologist Dacher Keltner is curating Pocket reading lists in hopes of encouraging listeners to go deeper on subjects like fear of failure, gratitude and optimism. We chatted with him about what motivated the Happiness Break, why he thinks wellness audio content have become so popular and how he makes time for his own reading list.
Announcing Rust 1.62.0 | Rust Blog
The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.62.0. Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
Rust 1.62.0 released
Version 1.62.0 of the Rust language has been released. Changes include a new cargo add command, default enum variants, an improved Linux mutex implementation, a number of stabilized APIs, and more.
