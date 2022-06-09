Videos: Doom Emacs, Wayland, and FSF
Why Do I Choose Emacs Over Vim? It Looks Better! - Invidious
I spent a couple of hours today playing with my Doom Emacs config. In particular, I focused on some font settings which I think help with aesthetics and with readability. In fact, I think one of the biggest reasons that I use Emacs over Vim is how Emacs renders fonts.
Biggest Problem With Wayland Desktop Capture - Invidious
Wayland is continually imporving and one aspect of that is with desktop capture but right now there's a pretty annoying design flaw with the way this system functions but it can certainly be fixed
Fresh in the LibrePlanet archives: LibrePlanet 2022 workshop videos
In the lead-up to LibrePlanet 2022, the Free Software Foundation (FSF) received more workshop submissions than ever before. And because our LibrePlanet schedule is often chock full of splendid talks already, we thought it best to present the workshops in our very first LibrePlanet workshop series, which ran after LibrePlanet so that they would not conflict with any talks.
Translators and free software, a practical introduction to OmegaT
Professional translators are more than often taught to use proprietary tools in universities and professional groups. OmegaT has existed for 20 years as a professional Computer Aided Translation tool (CAT) and is used all around the world. This workshop will introduce participants to the concepts behind CATs and especially how they are practically put into use in OmegaT: translation memories, segmentation, exchange formats, collaborative work, etc.
Software localization (translation) of Web-based projects
Software localization (translation) of Web-based projects could be a nightmare for many developers. However, this time-consuming process can be solved easily thanks to the free software tool Tolgee. Jan Cizmar will guide you through with his workshop named Web Application Localization Without Tears. He will show you how to manage localization texts in simple UI or how to take the advantage of the in-context localization feature, so you can just click & translate the text easily.
“The more languages your software knows, the more of a satisfied users you have". However, current software localization in modern JS frameworks and other software is complicated and fairly time-consuming for all involved participants. Thanks to the in-context localization feature of free software project Tolgee, this tool offers easier localization process, more relevant translations delivery and finally less work for developers.
Installing Ourselves into LibrePlanet
Hosted by Cristina Cochior, Karl Moubarak, and Jara Rocha of The Cell for Digital Discomfort
A workshop session to map out each of our current conditions of connecting and being together, the physical-political, and technological conditions using a diagrammatic methodology.
The workshop is geared towards installing ourselves into the conference's infrastructural spectralities by sharing, learning from and attuning to each others' conditions for connectivity, online participation and basic computer-mediated mundane day-to-day life. We want to pose this affirmation as an initial trigger: installing is about situating — attuning to our network of (inter-)dependencies and attuning to the dependencies with our local and vernacular but also standardized and planetary networks.
