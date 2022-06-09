Language Selection

Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi Pico W and Arduino

Friday 1st of July 2022 12:20:07 AM
Hardware
  • Raspberry Pi Pico W Projects to Inspire Your Inner Maker | Tom's Hardware

    The Raspberry Pi family has grown today and now includes a $6 wireless microcontrollers, the Raspberry Pi Pico W. We’ve already had the chance to check it out and have a full Raspberry Pi Pico W review available for anyone interested in the new board. In short, we’re head over heels for the new development and it looks like we’re not alone!

    Several makers have had the opportunity to check out the new boards and have even shared some new Pico W projects with the community that demonstrates its potential. Today we’re taking a look at a few of them to get you excited and hopefully springboard some new ideas with their inspirational creations.

  • Where to Buy the Raspberry Pi Pico W | Tom's Hardware

    Officially launched today, the Raspberry Pi Pico W is the successor to the Raspberry Pi Pico, Raspberry Pi's first microcontroller board. Long time Raspberry Pi fans will know that a W at the end of of product name means Wi-Fi and the Pico W comes with 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi all for just $6.

    In our review of the Raspberry Pi Pico W we praised how easy it was to get online. Taking a mere five lines of MicroPython to connect our project to the world. The Pico W retains GPIO compatibility with the older Pico, but at this time third-party addons are rushing to patch their software libraries to work with the Pico W.

  • How to Connect Raspberry Pi Pico W to the Internet | Tom's Hardware

    The release of the Raspberry Pi Pico W brings with it an interesting opportunity. In the past if we wanted to connect a Raspberry Pi to the world, we would need one of the larger models. The Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W, and Raspberry Pi 4 were often pressed into data collection duties. The Raspberry Pi 4 is a bit of a power hog, the Zero 2 W is a bit better but still overkill for a simple information project.

    With the arrival of the Raspberry Pi Pico W we have a low power, microcontroller with a competent Wi-Fi chip, in the Pico form factor and only $6!

    So where do we start? How do we get our Raspberry Pi Pico W online, and where can we find interesting data to collect? Let us guide you through making the most of your $6 Raspberry Pi Pico W.

  • New Raspberry PI Pico released: finally the WiFi came. Hidding Bluetooth capabilities?

    Today, 30th June 2022, great news was raised from the web: a new Raspberry PI microcontroller has been released.

    There’s something really important in this new product. While in Jan 2021 the Foundation entered into the microcontrollers world with the RPI Pico (see Raspberry PI Pico: Foundation entering the micro-controllers universe article for the launch news), the experts have noted since the first time that something was missing. The RPI Pico was a great board, really flexible and able to perform a great number of tasks. The compatibility both with C++ and MicroPython made it the perfect development board for those wishing to reuse their experience both from other microcontrollers (like Arduino) and from the Raspberry PI Computer boards, where Python is a milestone in programming with the GPIOs.
    The main feature missing was that the new Raspberry PI Pico wasn’t able to connect with a network as there wasn’t any networking capability like WiFi, Ethernet or even a basic Bluetooth.

  • This large-format laser cutter was built from scratch for just $700 | Arduino Blog

    When stuck between a cheaper yet small laser cutter and splurging on a much larger one, Owen Schafer decided instead to just build one himself. The project started with Schafer sourcing a 40W CO2 laser, which differs from a diode laser in that it uses gas heated with 16,000 volts to produce a very powerful beam of light. This had the added side effect of needing a water-cooling system since the tube tends to generate ample amounts of heat.

    Once the laser and the necessary reflectors had been sourced, Schafer purchased aluminum extrusions and attached them with corner connectors. The head moves with the help of a gantry, wherein the X-axis slides along the Y-axis, and both are driven by NEMA17 stepper motors and a timing belt. For some added safety, he created a basic enclosure out of plywood just in case something went wrong internally.

Videos: Doom Emacs, Wayland, and FSF

  • Why Do I Choose Emacs Over Vim? It Looks Better! - Invidious

    I spent a couple of hours today playing with my Doom Emacs config. In particular, I focused on some font settings which I think help with aesthetics and with readability. In fact, I think one of the biggest reasons that I use Emacs over Vim is how Emacs renders fonts.

  • Biggest Problem With Wayland Desktop Capture - Invidious

    Wayland is continually imporving and one aspect of that is with desktop capture but right now there's a pretty annoying design flaw with the way this system functions but it can certainly be fixed

  • Fresh in the LibrePlanet archives: LibrePlanet 2022 workshop videos

    In the lead-up to LibrePlanet 2022, the Free Software Foundation (FSF) received more workshop submissions than ever before. And because our LibrePlanet schedule is often chock full of splendid talks already, we thought it best to present the workshops in our very first LibrePlanet workshop series, which ran after LibrePlanet so that they would not conflict with any talks.

  • Translators and free software, a practical introduction to OmegaT

    Professional translators are more than often taught to use proprietary tools in universities and professional groups. OmegaT has existed for 20 years as a professional Computer Aided Translation tool (CAT) and is used all around the world. This workshop will introduce participants to the concepts behind CATs and especially how they are practically put into use in OmegaT: translation memories, segmentation, exchange formats, collaborative work, etc.

  • Software localization (translation) of Web-based projects

    Software localization (translation) of Web-based projects could be a nightmare for many developers. However, this time-consuming process can be solved easily thanks to the free software tool Tolgee. Jan Cizmar will guide you through with his workshop named Web Application Localization Without Tears. He will show you how to manage localization texts in simple UI or how to take the advantage of the in-context localization feature, so you can just click & translate the text easily. “The more languages your software knows, the more of a satisfied users you have". However, current software localization in modern JS frameworks and other software is complicated and fairly time-consuming for all involved participants. Thanks to the in-context localization feature of free software project Tolgee, this tool offers easier localization process, more relevant translations delivery and finally less work for developers.

  • Installing Ourselves into LibrePlanet

    Hosted by Cristina Cochior, Karl Moubarak, and Jara Rocha of The Cell for Digital Discomfort A workshop session to map out each of our current conditions of connecting and being together, the physical-political, and technological conditions using a diagrammatic methodology. The workshop is geared towards installing ourselves into the conference's infrastructural spectralities by sharing, learning from and attuning to each others' conditions for connectivity, online participation and basic computer-mediated mundane day-to-day life. We want to pose this affirmation as an initial trigger: installing is about situating — attuning to our network of (inter-)dependencies and attuning to the dependencies with our local and vernacular but also standardized and planetary networks.

Microsoft Continues to Lose Share in Web Servers

  • June 2022 Web Server Survey [Ed: Microsoft is down even further, as usual]

    In the June 2022 survey we received responses from 1,146,976,964 sites across 273,010,403 unique domains and 12,224,786 web-facing computers. This reflects a loss of 8.75 million sites and 583,000 domains, but a gain of 155,000 computers. Cloudflare experienced strong growth this month, gaining 2.99 million sites and 85,000 domains, representing a 4.64% growth in its number of sites. Cloudflare experienced a significant outage on 21 June, impacting around half of the total requests made to its network. The outage lasted around an hour and a half and affected a significant number of popular sites. 20.2% of the million most visited sites rely on Cloudflare (up 1,400 sites since last month). The three largest vendors by the million most visited sites metric—Apache, nginx, and Cloudflare—all have similar market share, though only Cloudflare gained market share this month. Apache saw the largest loss, dropping 2,190 sites (-0.96%), while nginx lost 280 sites (-0.13%). LiteSpeed gained a significant number of sites with an addition of 2.96 million (+5.89%), and gained 171,000 (+2.21%) domains - the second largest increase this month. The number of web-facing computers using LiteSpeed also showed strong growth, increasing by 4,460 (+3.44%) to a total of 134,000. nginx and Apache remain the two largest server vendors, though both saw similar losses of 6.52 million (-1.84%) and 6.18 million (-2.33%) sites this month. Despite this, nginx gained 795,000 (+1.06%) domains and saw continued growth in the number of web-facing computers with 158,000 (+3.44%) computers. Conversely, Apache lost 1.07 million domains (-1.71%) and 25,700 (-0.74%) web-facing computers.

  • So, You Think You Can Design A 20 Exaflops Supercomputer?

    The US Department of Energy has a single 2 exaflops system up and running – well, most of it anyway – and that of course is the “Frontier” system at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and two more slated for delivery, and that is the “Aurora” system at Argonne National Laboratory supposedly coming sometime this year and the “El Capitan” system at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, which is due next year. It took a lot of money and sweat to get these machines into the field – in Intel’s case, the sweat to money ratio has been pretty high given the four-year delay and massive architectural changes involved the latest and final incarnation of Aurora.

Gradual Explorations of Filesystems, Paging and L4Re

A surprising three years have passed since my last article about my efforts to make a general-purpose filesystem accessible to programs running in the L4 (or L4Re) Runtime Environment. Some of that delay was due to a lack of enthusiasm about blogging for various reasons, much more was due to having much of my time occupied by full-time employment involving other technologies (Python and Django mostly, since you ask) that limited the amount of time and energy that could be spent focusing on finding my way around the intricacies of L4Re. In fact, various other things I looked into in 2019 (or maybe 2018) also went somewhat unreported. I looked into trying to port the “user mode” (UX) variant of the Fiasco.OC microkernel to the MIPS architecture used by the MIPS Creator CI20. This would have allowed me to conveniently develop and test L4Re programs in the GNU/Linux environment on that hardware. I did gain some familiarity with the internals of that software, together with the Linux ptrace mechanism, making some progress but not actually getting to a usable conclusion. Recommendations to use QEMU instead led me to investigate the situation with KVM on MIPS, simply to try and get half-way reasonable performance: emulation is otherwise rather slow. You wouldn’t think that running KVM on anything other than Intel/AMD or ARM architectures were possible if you only read the summary on the KVM project page or the Debian Wiki’s KVM page. In fact, KVM is supported on multiple architectures including MIPS, but the latest (and by now very old 3.18) “official” kernel for the CI20 turned out to be too old to support what I needed. Or at least, I tried to get it to work but even with all the necessary configuration to support “trap and emulate” on a CPU without virtualisation support, it seemed to encounter instructions it did not emulate. As the hot summer of 2019 (just like 2018) wound down, I switched back to using my main machine at the time: an ancient Pentium 4 system that I didn’t want heating the apartment; one that could run QEMU rather slowly, albeit faster than the CI20, but which gave me access to Fiasco.OC-UX once again. Read more

New Effect Added to ’Burn My Windows’ GNOME Extension

Why settle for merely burning application windows on close when you could totally incinerate them instead? Yes, everyone’s1 favourite over-the-top desktop effect extension is back with an update, and it adds yet another epically excessive window closing animation to its pool: Incinerate. As you can probably imagine the new Incinerate effect takes your app windows and… Read more

