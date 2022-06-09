Videos: Doom Emacs, Wayland, and FSF Why Do I Choose Emacs Over Vim? It Looks Better! - Invidious I spent a couple of hours today playing with my Doom Emacs config. In particular, I focused on some font settings which I think help with aesthetics and with readability. In fact, I think one of the biggest reasons that I use Emacs over Vim is how Emacs renders fonts.

Biggest Problem With Wayland Desktop Capture - Invidious Wayland is continually imporving and one aspect of that is with desktop capture but right now there's a pretty annoying design flaw with the way this system functions but it can certainly be fixed

Fresh in the LibrePlanet archives: LibrePlanet 2022 workshop videos In the lead-up to LibrePlanet 2022, the Free Software Foundation (FSF) received more workshop submissions than ever before. And because our LibrePlanet schedule is often chock full of splendid talks already, we thought it best to present the workshops in our very first LibrePlanet workshop series, which ran after LibrePlanet so that they would not conflict with any talks.

Translators and free software, a practical introduction to OmegaT Professional translators are more than often taught to use proprietary tools in universities and professional groups. OmegaT has existed for 20 years as a professional Computer Aided Translation tool (CAT) and is used all around the world. This workshop will introduce participants to the concepts behind CATs and especially how they are practically put into use in OmegaT: translation memories, segmentation, exchange formats, collaborative work, etc.

Software localization (translation) of Web-based projects Software localization (translation) of Web-based projects could be a nightmare for many developers. However, this time-consuming process can be solved easily thanks to the free software tool Tolgee. Jan Cizmar will guide you through with his workshop named Web Application Localization Without Tears. He will show you how to manage localization texts in simple UI or how to take the advantage of the in-context localization feature, so you can just click & translate the text easily. “The more languages your software knows, the more of a satisfied users you have". However, current software localization in modern JS frameworks and other software is complicated and fairly time-consuming for all involved participants. Thanks to the in-context localization feature of free software project Tolgee, this tool offers easier localization process, more relevant translations delivery and finally less work for developers.

Installing Ourselves into LibrePlanet Hosted by Cristina Cochior, Karl Moubarak, and Jara Rocha of The Cell for Digital Discomfort A workshop session to map out each of our current conditions of connecting and being together, the physical-political, and technological conditions using a diagrammatic methodology. The workshop is geared towards installing ourselves into the conference's infrastructural spectralities by sharing, learning from and attuning to each others' conditions for connectivity, online participation and basic computer-mediated mundane day-to-day life. We want to pose this affirmation as an initial trigger: installing is about situating — attuning to our network of (inter-)dependencies and attuning to the dependencies with our local and vernacular but also standardized and planetary networks.

Microsoft Continues to Lose Share in Web Servers June 2022 Web Server Survey [Ed: Microsoft is down even further, as usual] In the June 2022 survey we received responses from 1,146,976,964 sites across 273,010,403 unique domains and 12,224,786 web-facing computers. This reflects a loss of 8.75 million sites and 583,000 domains, but a gain of 155,000 computers. Cloudflare experienced strong growth this month, gaining 2.99 million sites and 85,000 domains, representing a 4.64% growth in its number of sites. Cloudflare experienced a significant outage on 21 June, impacting around half of the total requests made to its network. The outage lasted around an hour and a half and affected a significant number of popular sites. 20.2% of the million most visited sites rely on Cloudflare (up 1,400 sites since last month). The three largest vendors by the million most visited sites metric—Apache, nginx, and Cloudflare—all have similar market share, though only Cloudflare gained market share this month. Apache saw the largest loss, dropping 2,190 sites (-0.96%), while nginx lost 280 sites (-0.13%). LiteSpeed gained a significant number of sites with an addition of 2.96 million (+5.89%), and gained 171,000 (+2.21%) domains - the second largest increase this month. The number of web-facing computers using LiteSpeed also showed strong growth, increasing by 4,460 (+3.44%) to a total of 134,000. nginx and Apache remain the two largest server vendors, though both saw similar losses of 6.52 million (-1.84%) and 6.18 million (-2.33%) sites this month. Despite this, nginx gained 795,000 (+1.06%) domains and saw continued growth in the number of web-facing computers with 158,000 (+3.44%) computers. Conversely, Apache lost 1.07 million domains (-1.71%) and 25,700 (-0.74%) web-facing computers.

So, You Think You Can Design A 20 Exaflops Supercomputer? The US Department of Energy has a single 2 exaflops system up and running – well, most of it anyway – and that of course is the “Frontier” system at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and two more slated for delivery, and that is the “Aurora” system at Argonne National Laboratory supposedly coming sometime this year and the “El Capitan” system at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, which is due next year. It took a lot of money and sweat to get these machines into the field – in Intel’s case, the sweat to money ratio has been pretty high given the four-year delay and massive architectural changes involved the latest and final incarnation of Aurora.