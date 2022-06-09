Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
12-Year-Old Developer Brings Ubuntu's Unity Desktop Back to Life
Unity 7.6 is the first major version of the Unity desktop in six years, with the previous release in May 2016.
Unity is a graphical shell for the GNOME desktop environment designed and maintained by Canonical for Ubuntu. It was beautiful and innovative, but another controversial Canonical’s decision threw it out in 2017.
So, since its 17.10 “Artful Aardvark” release, Ubuntu has reverted to using GNOME as the default desktop environment. In addition, the last official update from Canonical for Unity was the minor 7.4.5 version dated back in March 2019.
Now, the restart of the active maintenance of the Unity 7 Desktop Environment is a fact. And this whole thing is thanks to 12-year-old Rudra Saraswat, Linux Foundation Certified Developer and Ubuntu member from India.
I had used Ubuntu 17.04 back when I was 8 [years old], and I really loved Unity7, so when Unity7 was discontinued by Canonical, I wasn’t happy and wanted to bring it back. I created this project to give Unity7 a new life.
Star Developers are here!
In the Snap Store, we have a fantastic community where members can discuss topics in the forum, develop snaps and help others. Currently, the Snap Store has verified accounts; verified companies have a green tick by their name to show that the snap has come from a trusted source. However, snaps from individual users were not getting the same recognition, even if a lot of care and attention has gone into developing them. To address this and give recognition to individual users in the snap community, we introduced Star Developers.
New Active Directory Integration features in Ubuntu 22.04 (part 4) – Scripts execution [Ed: Canonical spreads Microsoft instead of replacing it]
Linux Active Directory (AD) integration is historically one of the most requested functionalities by our corporate users, and with Ubuntu Desktop 22.04, we introduced ADsys, our new Active Directory client. This blog post is the last of a series where we will explore the new functionalities in more detail. (Part 1 – Introduction, Part 2 – Group Policy Objects, Part 3 – Privilege Management)
In this article we will focus on how you can use Active Directory to schedule startup, shutdown, login or logout scripts on your managed desktops through ADsys.
In this area, as well as for all the other new features delivered by ADsys, we tried to offer a user experience as close as possible to the native one available in Microsoft Windows, with the aim of enabling IT admins to reuse the same knowledge and tools they acquired over the years to manage Ubuntu desktops.
Videos: Doom Emacs, Wayland, and FSF
Microsoft Continues to Lose Share in Web Servers
Gradual Explorations of Filesystems, Paging and L4Re
A surprising three years have passed since my last article about my efforts to make a general-purpose filesystem accessible to programs running in the L4 (or L4Re) Runtime Environment. Some of that delay was due to a lack of enthusiasm about blogging for various reasons, much more was due to having much of my time occupied by full-time employment involving other technologies (Python and Django mostly, since you ask) that limited the amount of time and energy that could be spent focusing on finding my way around the intricacies of L4Re. In fact, various other things I looked into in 2019 (or maybe 2018) also went somewhat unreported. I looked into trying to port the “user mode” (UX) variant of the Fiasco.OC microkernel to the MIPS architecture used by the MIPS Creator CI20. This would have allowed me to conveniently develop and test L4Re programs in the GNU/Linux environment on that hardware. I did gain some familiarity with the internals of that software, together with the Linux ptrace mechanism, making some progress but not actually getting to a usable conclusion. Recommendations to use QEMU instead led me to investigate the situation with KVM on MIPS, simply to try and get half-way reasonable performance: emulation is otherwise rather slow. You wouldn’t think that running KVM on anything other than Intel/AMD or ARM architectures were possible if you only read the summary on the KVM project page or the Debian Wiki’s KVM page. In fact, KVM is supported on multiple architectures including MIPS, but the latest (and by now very old 3.18) “official” kernel for the CI20 turned out to be too old to support what I needed. Or at least, I tried to get it to work but even with all the necessary configuration to support “trap and emulate” on a CPU without virtualisation support, it seemed to encounter instructions it did not emulate. As the hot summer of 2019 (just like 2018) wound down, I switched back to using my main machine at the time: an ancient Pentium 4 system that I didn’t want heating the apartment; one that could run QEMU rather slowly, albeit faster than the CI20, but which gave me access to Fiasco.OC-UX once again.
New Effect Added to ’Burn My Windows’ GNOME Extension
Why settle for merely burning application windows on close when you could totally incinerate them instead? Yes, everyone’s1 favourite over-the-top desktop effect extension is back with an update, and it adds yet another epically excessive window closing animation to its pool: Incinerate. As you can probably imagine the new Incinerate effect takes your app windows and…
