Linux Active Directory (AD) integration is historically one of the most requested functionalities by our corporate users, and with Ubuntu Desktop 22.04, we introduced ADsys, our new Active Directory client. This blog post is the last of a series where we will explore the new functionalities in more detail. (Part 1 – Introduction, Part 2 – Group Policy Objects, Part 3 – Privilege Management) In this article we will focus on how you can use Active Directory to schedule startup, shutdown, login or logout scripts on your managed desktops through ADsys. In this area, as well as for all the other new features delivered by ADsys, we tried to offer a user experience as close as possible to the native one available in Microsoft Windows, with the aim of enabling IT admins to reuse the same knowledge and tools they acquired over the years to manage Ubuntu desktops.

In the Snap Store, we have a fantastic community where members can discuss topics in the forum, develop snaps and help others. Currently, the Snap Store has verified accounts; verified companies have a green tick by their name to show that the snap has come from a trusted source. However, snaps from individual users were not getting the same recognition, even if a lot of care and attention has gone into developing them. To address this and give recognition to individual users in the snap community, we introduced Star Developers.

Unity 7.6 is the first major version of the Unity desktop in six years, with the previous release in May 2016. Unity is a graphical shell for the GNOME desktop environment designed and maintained by Canonical for Ubuntu. It was beautiful and innovative, but another controversial Canonical’s decision threw it out in 2017. So, since its 17.10 “Artful Aardvark” release, Ubuntu has reverted to using GNOME as the default desktop environment. In addition, the last official update from Canonical for Unity was the minor 7.4.5 version dated back in March 2019. Now, the restart of the active maintenance of the Unity 7 Desktop Environment is a fact. And this whole thing is thanks to 12-year-old Rudra Saraswat, Linux Foundation Certified Developer and Ubuntu member from India. I had used Ubuntu 17.04 back when I was 8 [years old], and I really loved Unity7, so when Unity7 was discontinued by Canonical, I wasn’t happy and wanted to bring it back. I created this project to give Unity7 a new life.

[ANNOUNCE] wayland 1.21.0 This is the official release for Wayland 1.21. This new release adds a new wl_pointer high-resolution scroll event, adds a few new convenience functions, and contains a collection of bug fixes. This is the first release to use GitLab releases instead of the usual wayland.freedesktop.org website. The new links are available at the end of this email, or in the GitLab UI. Commit history since RC1 below. Peter Hutterer (1): protocol: minor clarification for axis_discrete events Simon Ser (2): util: set errno when hitting WL_MAP_MAX_OBJECTS build: bump to version 1.21.0 for the official release git tag: 1.21.0 Also: Mike Blumenkrantz: The Doctor Is In