GNOME Web 43 Gets WebExtension Support. Here's How to Try
How to try and use the Firefox add-ons on the new web extension support in GNOME Web 43 (Epiphany) web browser.
How to Install Vivaldi Browser on Linux
Vivaldi is a non-FOSS multi-platform web browser that is available for all major platforms like Windows, macOS, and Linux. It is very compelling to use and has many features that might tempt you to replace your old browser with Vivaldi.
BMW is switching gears from Linux to Android Automotive next year
Most drivers with Android phones are probably relying on Android Auto these days — assuming, of course, they have a car that supports it. There's a big difference between projecting your smartphone to your car's built-in display and a vehicle that actually runs on Android, though, and that's where Android Automotive comes in. We're finally seeing more vehicles running on Google's full-blown OS over the last couple of years, and starting in 2023, BMW will be the latest company added to the list. This week, BMW confirmed that some of its future models would run on a next-gen version of its in-house operating system built on top of Android Automotive. It's a big change from previous Linux-based versions, though the company says some of its cars will stay on its legacy build. So far, the automaker has yet to confirm which of its models will get Automotive support, though work on supporting it won't begin until March of 2023.
Linux Kernel and Linux Foundation
