Programming: GDB, Scratch, and GSoC

Development

  • Looking at assembly code with gdb

    Most of us write code using higher level languages (Go, C++), but if you want to understand the code that matters to your processor, you need to look at the ‘assembly’ version of your code. Assembly is a just a series of instructions.

    At first, assembly code looks daunting, and I discourage you from writing sizeable programs in assembly. However, with little training, you can learn to count instructions and spot branches. It can help you gain a deeper insight into how your program works. Let me illustrate what you can learn by look at assembly.

  • A Linux Kernel Module written in Scratch (a visual programming language for kids)

    On the left is Scratch — a visual programming tool, primarily geared towards kids, to help with learning concepts of coding. Instead of typing out your code, you drag and drop blocks of programming logic into place. Snapping them together like a jig saw puzzle.

    In this case, instead of a programming tutorial or a simple children’s game, the Scratch project is an actual Linux Kernel Module.

    On the right is some output from the Linux Kernel Log.

  • Ignacy Kuchciński: GSoC 2022: Second update - Research

    Two weeks have passed since I started the first phase of my “Make New Documents feature discoverable” Nautilus GSoC project. It’s called “Researching the underlying problem and use cases'', and according to the timeline that was set up in my last planning post, I’m here to share our findings and results.

  • The Coding Period: Week 1 & 2

    Community Bonding Period

    During this period, I prepared the mock-ups for the activities “10’s complement” and “Grammatical analyze.” Based on my mentor’s reviews the mock-ups were modified further.

    The design for other levels of 10’s complement can be found here.

    This bonding period is provided so the newcomers can get familiar with mentors and projects. As I’ve contributed for a few months now, I am comfortable with mentors and a little less confident with the project. So I decided to increase my understanding by finding the sub-tasks in other activities I needed to complete 10’s complement and Grammatical analyze.
    I also contributed to one another issue. Also, during this time, my first activity got merged (Left and Right Click Training which was later renamed as Mouse Click Training).

