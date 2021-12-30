today's leftovers
The Mozilla Blog: Killian Wells, CEO of Fragrance House Xyrena, Shares The Joy He Finds In His Corner Of The Internet [Ed: Today's Mozilla has nothing technical to offer, so it has resorted to politics]
Mozilla Performance Blog: Introducing A New Performance Comparison Tool – PerfCompare
I have been a member of the performance test team for the past two and a half years. During that time, the performance team has had many discussions about improving the developer experience when running performance tests.
The most significant pain points for developers are that:
1) tests are difficult to run, or they don’t know which tests to run, and
2) our tools for comparing these results are complex or confusing.
One of the tools we currently use is called Perfherder. Perfherder does many things, such as alerting on performance improvements and regressions, comparing results of performance tests, and graphing those results.
What does AI have in common with Open Source? [Ed: OSI trying to distract from the fact that it is promoting proprietary software and violations of the GPL (under the guise of "HEY HI", Microsoft GitHub); OSI is nowadays a corrupt organisation that works against its original mission; OSI seems more like a front group against Open Source]
“I thought, Artificial Intelligence is a new thing. It’s changing the boundary between data and software” blurring the classic divide between the copyright of the documents you write and licenses of the tools you use to write them.
AEC-Q100 qualified module features Allwinner T507-H processor for automotive applications - CNX Software
Open-source drivers are offered together with a binary GNU GCC toolchain, but only to customers. The company does not seem to pay much attention to detail as I was told about a new “SOM based on AllWinner T507-H processor which features a dual-core ARM Cortex-A72 industrial processor” and the wrong product link (that’s a habit from them) in the email they sent me, so I first thought “Allwinner finally got a Cortex-A7x CPU”, but that was a false alarm.
DIY diesel emissions monitor is a lesson in spectroscopy | Arduino Blog
Some things, like voltage, are very easy to measure. Other things, like the chemical composition of a compound? Not so much. Emissions from internal combustion engines are one of those things that are hard to measure. But Janis Alnis needed a way to measure his diesel soot emissions so he could pass inspections in his home country of Latvia. So he used an Arduino, spectroscopy expertise, and some plumbing hardware to build his own Diesel Car Exhaust Smoke Meter.
As luck would have it, Alnis is a lead researcher at the Institute of Atomic Physics and Spectroscopy of the University of Latvia. That means that he knows his stuff when it comes to spectroscopy, which is a field that uses light for analysis of different materials—including gases like diesel exhaust. In this case, he needed to measure how much soot was in the exhaust, which would let him know if his catalytic converter was warmed up and working well enough to pass inspection.
Paul Wise: FLOSS Activities June 2022
This month I didn't have any particular focus. I just worked on issues in my info bubble.
Red Hat To Offer Pay-Per-Use OpenShift On HPE GreenLake
The OpenShift version of HPE GreenLake is part of a Red Hat on GreenLake joint development pact that also includes Red Hat Enterprise Linux and the Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform for GreenLake.
Nebula on Fedora
In the last year, I moved more and more data and services to hardware that I can directly control. A direct consequence of this is that I started to run more hardware at my house. This change has been very positive, but it is suboptimal when not at home. All services I run are secure and could be shared directly on the web, but I prefer a more cautious approach. For this reason, I decided to create a VPN.
My first VPN choice was Wireguard. In theory, it should have been a very sensible solution due to its security and protocol optimization. Reality is different, though, and creating a mesh network with Wireguard becomes very complex.
Convincing a Linux guy to use FreeBSD
Back in 2017, for an episode of The Lunduke Hour, I talked to George Neville-Neil -- author, kernel engineer, and FreeBSD advocate (and Director of the FreeBSD Foundation). He tries to convince me, a Linux user, that FreeBSD is better.
SteamOS 3.3 Beta Patch Notes: June 30th, 2022
Support for Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, and Korean keyboard. These keyboards are now available in Steam Client Beta
People of WordPress: Leo Gopal – WordPress News
In this series, we share some of the inspiring stories of how WordPress and its global network of contributors can change people’s lives for the better. This month we feature Leo Gopal, from South Africa, a back-end Developer and Customer Support agent on the encouragement and learning support the WordPress community can give.
[...]
Leo wanted to keep busy and as soon as he finished school, he applied for every entry-level web-related job that he could find. He was hired by a company for the role of webmaster for its Marketing team focused on WordPress.
He continued to grow his skills as a WordPress developer with the help of useful documentation that he could find and through his helpful local WordPress Community. This helped him earn a living and support his family.
How to Spend Less Time on Web and API Security
With web and API security becoming an increasingly important aspect of software development, “shift left” is gaining wide acceptance as a best practice to ensure security integrates with development early. More and more cybersecurity companies are releasing relevant products and capabilities, and the practice is becoming almost de facto for engineering teams.
Exchange Servers Backdoored Globally by SessionManager
GNOME Web 43 Gets WebExtension Support. Here's How to Try
How to try and use the Firefox add-ons on the new web extension support in GNOME Web 43 (Epiphany) web browser.
How to Install Vivaldi Browser on Linux
Vivaldi is a non-FOSS multi-platform web browser that is available for all major platforms like Windows, macOS, and Linux. It is very compelling to use and has many features that might tempt you to replace your old browser with Vivaldi.
BMW is switching gears from Linux to Android Automotive next year
Most drivers with Android phones are probably relying on Android Auto these days — assuming, of course, they have a car that supports it. There's a big difference between projecting your smartphone to your car's built-in display and a vehicle that actually runs on Android, though, and that's where Android Automotive comes in. We're finally seeing more vehicles running on Google's full-blown OS over the last couple of years, and starting in 2023, BMW will be the latest company added to the list. This week, BMW confirmed that some of its future models would run on a next-gen version of its in-house operating system built on top of Android Automotive. It's a big change from previous Linux-based versions, though the company says some of its cars will stay on its legacy build. So far, the automaker has yet to confirm which of its models will get Automotive support, though work on supporting it won't begin until March of 2023.
Linux Kernel and Linux Foundation
