Why I switched from Apple Music to Jellyfin and Raspberry Pi

Software

Whenever someone finds an open source solution, an angel gets its wings. The irony is that I was pushed into finding a non-proprietary solution by one of the biggest closed source companies on the planet. What I love most about the system I've created is that I am in control of all aspects of it, good and bad.

Best Free and Open Source Software – June 2022 Updates

The table above shows our articles published in June 2022. For our entire collection, check out the categories below. This is the largest compilation of recommended software. The collection includes hundreds of articles, with comprehensive sections on internet, graphics, games, programming, science, office, utilities, and more. Almost all of the software is free and open source. Read more

Deprecated Linux Commands You Should Not Use Anymore (And Their Alternatives)

In this article, I am going to list a few such Linux commands. You may still find a few of them in your distribution. It’s possible that your distribution is still providing it for backward compatibility or has created a new implementation underneath or plans to remove it in the newer versions. But it’s good to know them as an informed Linux user. Here we go! Read more

