Get easy steps to Install Master PDF Editor on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish using the command terminal for editing PDF files on Linux.

The “Master PDF Editor” is a comprehensive PDF program that contains a lot of functions. In addition to creating and editing PDF documents, the software also allows converting to various formats.

The software provides you with a host of useful functions for creating PDFs, Text, images, shapes, buttons, checkboxes, and converting XPS files into PDFs, and fillable shapes are only a small part of the options available in “Master PDF Editor”.

Furthermore, the program allows you to insert handwritten signatures under PDFs. Also, no problem for the tool is the secure encryption of your documents with the 128-bit standard.

However, the free edition is limited in features and allows only the creation of new PDF documents, filling PDF forms, adding and/or editing bookmarks in PDF files; commenting and annotating PDF documents; Split and merging PDF documents.