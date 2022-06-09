today's howtos
-
How to install Master PDF Editor on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - Linux Shout
Get easy steps to Install Master PDF Editor on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish using the command terminal for editing PDF files on Linux.
The “Master PDF Editor” is a comprehensive PDF program that contains a lot of functions. In addition to creating and editing PDF documents, the software also allows converting to various formats.
The software provides you with a host of useful functions for creating PDFs, Text, images, shapes, buttons, checkboxes, and converting XPS files into PDFs, and fillable shapes are only a small part of the options available in “Master PDF Editor”.
Furthermore, the program allows you to insert handwritten signatures under PDFs. Also, no problem for the tool is the secure encryption of your documents with the 128-bit standard.
However, the free edition is limited in features and allows only the creation of new PDF documents, filling PDF forms, adding and/or editing bookmarks in PDF files; commenting and annotating PDF documents; Split and merging PDF documents.
-
How to Install Apache Tomcat 10 in RHEL 9
A web server is essential in the completion phases of a web application project. It lets users simulate, monitor, and assess the performance of their web application projects in a real-world environment. The choice and performance of such web servers sometimes depend on the main programming language used to create the project.
Apache Tomcat is a fused implementation of Jakarta Expression Language, Jakarta Servlet, and WebSocket technologies. It is an ideal HTTP web server environment for pure Java coders. The Apache Software Foundation is responsible for Apache Tomcat’s development and maintenance.
This article guide will walk us through the installation of an open-source java-based Apache Tomcat 10 web server on RHEL 9 Linux.
-
Manage your RPG players with pc | Enable Sysadmin
For me, a good tabletop role-playing game (RPG), sometimes called a pen-and-paper RPG, is the perfect hobby for getting away from my computer. The classic editions of Dungeons & Dragons (D&D), for example, were released well before PDFs and eBooks existed, so I bring hardcover books and paper character sheets to my gaming table.
In recent years, however, I've also started gaming online using Mumble voice chat. At first, I treated these games the same as my in-person games, but as more games started integrating online maps like Mythic Table, I found switching back and forth between keyboard-and-screen and pen-and-paper became a little frantic. When I'm running a player character (PC), most of what I need to refer to is on a character sheet, a document that lists my special abilities and powers. To get to that information quickly while managing a bunch of other applications, I use the pc command.
The pc command parses RPG character sheets written in the INI format. It works with any RPG game system, as long as that system's character sheet data can be expressed as basic INI (most of them can be).
-
How to set per-creator/channel playback speed on YouTube
You can find hundreds of browser extensions that let you fine-tune the playback speed for all YouTube videos. I’m happy with the default speed of 1× for most videos (and music). However, I want to speed up some channels without having to tweak the speed dial every time. Enter Samuel Li’s Speed Controller extension.
I tend to fine-tune the playback speed to somewhere between 1,05× and 1,35×. By default, YouTube only lets you increase the playback speed by increments of 0,25×. This design decision has led to the creation of hundreds of extensions for fine-tuning and setting speeds other than the defaults.
-
How to use Terraform to manage Confluent Cloud Clusters, Topics and permissions
In this guide, we will learn how to use terraform to launch Confluent Cloud resources such as environments, clusters, topics and ACLs.
Confluent Cloud is a fully managed, cloud-native service Kafka service provider for connecting and processing all of your data, everywhere it’s needed.
-
How to install Sublime Text 4 Editor on Ubuntu 22.04 – NextGenTips
In this tutorial, we are going to learn how to install the Sublime Text 4 code editor on Ubuntu 22.04.
A sublime Text editor is a shareware cross-platform source code editor, it supports almost all the programming languages.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 153 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Today in Techrights
Android Leftovers
Best Free and Open Source Software – June 2022 Updates
The table above shows our articles published in June 2022. For our entire collection, check out the categories below. This is the largest compilation of recommended software. The collection includes hundreds of articles, with comprehensive sections on internet, graphics, games, programming, science, office, utilities, and more. Almost all of the software is free and open source.
Deprecated Linux Commands You Should Not Use Anymore (And Their Alternatives)
In this article, I am going to list a few such Linux commands. You may still find a few of them in your distribution. It’s possible that your distribution is still providing it for backward compatibility or has created a new implementation underneath or plans to remove it in the newer versions. But it’s good to know them as an informed Linux user. Here we go!
Recent comments
8 min 28 sec ago
8 hours 22 min ago
8 hours 24 min ago
8 hours 36 min ago
8 hours 42 min ago
15 hours 53 min ago
20 hours 32 min ago
20 hours 34 min ago
20 hours 57 min ago
23 hours 42 min ago