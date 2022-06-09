5 Useful Tips When Compiling Your Own Linux Kernel
The Linux Kernel is a brilliant piece of software engineering. At more than a million lines of code, it is arguably one of the most complex programs that is still in active development today. Since the late 1990s, the Linux kernel has been used in both computationally intensive projects as well as barebones embedded applications.
Despite all of that, the Linux kernel is just a program that serves as a link between the hardware in your computer and the software that you use everyday. It is what allows you to use a wide range of devices for the programs that you use on a daily basis.
One example of this hardware-software linking is the Advanced Linux Sound Architecture (ALSA). ALSA is a sound driver framework that is built-in to the Linux kernel. It allows you, among other things, to easily install a sound card and configure it to immediately run with your favorite program.
Star Labs Teases the StarFighter Linux Laptop with 4K Display, AMD or Intel Processors
The 4K Linux laptops are coming and it looks like we will soon be able to buy one from Star Labs, which are known for their powerful StarLite and StarBook Linux notebooks, as well as the Byte mini PC.
Today, Star Labs took to Twitter to tease us with an upcoming Linux-powered laptop, the Star Labs StarFighter, which promises to ship with a 15.6-inch 4K 10-bit matte IPS display, 45W AMD or Intel processors, up to 64GB RAM, and up to 2TB SSD storage.
Security Leftovers
-
Security updates have been issued by Debian (firefox-esr, isync, kernel, and systemd), Fedora (chromium, curl, firefox, golang-github-vultr-govultr-2, and xen), Mageia (openssl, python-bottle, and python-pyjwt), Red Hat (compat-openssl10, curl, expat, firefox, go-toolset-1.17 and go-toolset-1.17-golang, go-toolset:rhel8, kernel, kpatch-patch, libarchive, libgcrypt, libinput, libxml2, pcre2, php:7.4, php:8.0, qemu-kvm, ruby:2.6, thunderbird, and vim), and Ubuntu (curl, libjpeg6b, and vim).
-
Microsoft Azure FabricScape Bug Let Hackers Hijack Linux Clusters [Ed: Microsoft media operatives and Microsoft-connected sites are quick to blame "Linux" for a Microsoft proprietary software issue; Microsoft hates Linux and constantly defames Linux. Jim Zemlin is in bed with the enemy.]
-
Analyzing the Swiss E-Voting System [Ed: Voting machines will never work properly or reliably, more so if they run proprietary software in the stack and aren't audited at a binary level by multiple independent auditors. Use traditional paper ballots instead.]
Andrew Appel has a long analysis of the Swiss online voting system. It’s a really good analysis of both the system and the official analyses.
-
If I can shop and bank online, why can’t I vote online? David Jefferson explained in 2011 why internet voting is so difficult to make secure, I summarized again in 2021 why internet voting is still inherently insecure, and many other experts have explained it too. Still, several countries and several U.S. states have offered e-voting to some of their citizens. In many cases they plunge forward without much consideration of whether their e-voting system is really secure, or whether it could be hacked to subvert democracy. It’s not enough just to take the software vendor’s word for it.
Switzerland is a country that wanted to do it right, fumbled, and in the process learned that an important part of getting it right is a careful (and expensive) study, that’s independent of the vendor selling the system, and independent of the governmental body that’s purchasing the system. The study wasn’t particularly expensive—about half a million Swiss francs, which is about half a million US dollars—but that’s half a million that most U.S. states or other countries have not spent before rushing to deploy a system. After the study, the Swiss government’s conclusion was, “The e-voting system currently being developed by Swiss Post has been significantly improved. However, further developments, some of them substantial, are still required.”
-
CISA Adds One Known Exploited Vulnerability to Catalog [Ed: This is all about Microsoft, but the page totally fails to name it even once until the third paragraph! The title too could be improved. I saw almost 10 headlines saying CISA warns about "Linux" in the past few days, but: 1) it was patched months ago; 2) it's privilege escalation; 3) they miss the bigger issues listed by CISA; 4) they are Microsoft boosters doing this; 5) it is systemd, not Linux.]
Original release date: July 1, 2022
CISA has added one new vulnerability to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog, based on evidence of active exploitation. These types of vulnerabilities are a frequent attack vector for malicious cyber actors and pose significant risk to the federal enterprise.
today's howtos
-
In this video, I am going to show how to install KaOS 2022.06.
-
A PSK, or pre-shared key, is a password made up of a random string of characters while encrypting and decrypting data. As the name implies, both parties engaged in the cryptographic process are aware of the key in advance, as it is required not only for decryption but also for encrypting the data.
Hackers can’t take our data over a network if we use pre-shared keys during data transfer., which is important because our security is at risk practically all of the time. Using a PSK while sharing data also ensures that only the people you wish to share it with have access to it.
In this article, I am going to explain the ways to generate the PSK keys on Ubuntu Linux with examples and commands.
-
npm is a software package manager for JavaScript programming language. npm makes it easy for JavaScript developers to share the code they write. npm also provides a command-line interface to manage the dependencies in a project. Docker is a containerization platform that allows developers to package their applications and dependencies into a portable image.
npm with Docker makes it easy to package and ship Node.js applications. npm with Docker also enables developers to share their code easily. npm with Docker is an excellent tool for JavaScript developers who want to share their code with others.
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OpenRGB on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, OpenRGB is free and open-source software used to control RGB lighting control that does not require manufacturer software. The project is focused to provide support for multiple hardware manufacturers’ products to reduce the program load, which is limited to Windows, superfluous.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the OpenRGB on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
-
One of the most popular media players is the VLC ( VideoLAN Client) that always finds its way to be on the editorial list of best Open-source players. The key reason behind its wide the acceptance is – VLC media player plays files of all important audio and video formats. A double click is enough, alternatively, you can load files into the VLC interface using drag & drop or tap a video DVD using the menu bar command.
The player supports MPEG and DivX streaming and can therefore also play videos during the download. You can also play files packed by ZIP without having to unpack them beforehand. Users can artificially increase the volume of the film up to 200 percent if the video is too quiet.
Common formats VLC supports are Formate: AAC, AC3/A52, ASF, AVI, DTS, FLAC, FLV, H.264, MIDI, MKV, MOV, MPG, MPEG (ES, MP3, MP4, PS, PVA, TS), MXF, OGG, OGM, Raw DV, Real (RAM, RM, RMVB, RV), WAV, WMA, WMV, 3GP.
-
In this tutorial, we will explore how to install Android Studio on Ubuntu 22.04.
Android Studio is the Integrated Development Environment for Android app development. Whenever you want to start developing android applications, the easiest and the most effective IDE is always the Android studio. It is well tested and offers all the functionalities other code editors provide.
Recent comments
11 min 30 sec ago
3 hours 24 min ago
3 hours 49 min ago
3 hours 54 min ago
4 hours 19 min ago
4 hours 58 min ago
13 hours 12 min ago
13 hours 14 min ago
13 hours 26 min ago
13 hours 32 min ago