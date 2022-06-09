today's howtos
How to Create a Bootable USB on Chromebook
Since CDs and DVDs have become rather obsolete, USBs are now the primary tool for installing new operating systems. To do so, you first need to make a bootable USB with installation files on it.
On traditional PCs running Windows, Linux, or macOS, you can create a bootable USB using software like Rufus or Etcher. You can even do it through the command prompt or terminal.
If you are using a Chromebook, though, the method is a bit different. Here's how you can create a bootable USB on your Chromebook.
How to install the PokeMMO on a Chromebook - Updated Tutorial
Today we are looking at how to install the PokeMMO on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
How to Install Atom Text editor on Linux Mint [Ed: Atom is basically dead and controlled by Microsoft. It's also bloated and useless. Why promote this now?]
Atom is an open-source text editor, built by Github, It is free. User friendly. Has a lot of extensions that you can use when coding or working on your other projects, offers multiple language-syntax support, Cross-platform editing, builtin package manager, smart autocompletion and It is fully customizable, which means you can customize/build your own custom version of Atom.
Using virt-install and cloud-init | Adam Young's Web Log
I want to call out a stellar article that told me exactly what I needed to do in order to use virt-install and cloud-init to launch a cloud-image. The only thing I have to add is the caveat that the #cloud-config comment at the top of the user-data file is required. The system will ignore the file if it does not start with that comment. This is the easiest way I know to launch a brand new VM.
Will Thompson: Creating Windows installation media on Linux
Every so often I need to install Windows, most recently for my GNOME on WSL experiments, and to do this I need to write the Windows installer ISO to a USB stick. Unlike most Linux distro ISOs, these are true, pure ISO 9660 images—not hybrid images that can also be treated as a DOS/MBR disk image—so they can’t just be written directly to the disk. Microsoft’s own tool is only available for Windows, of course.
I’m sure there are other ways but this is what I do. I’m writing it down so I can easily find the instructions next time!
The Wine development release 7.12 is now available.
The Wine development release 7.12 is now available. What's new in this release: - Theming support for Qt5 applications. - Bundled vkd3d upgraded to version 1.4. - Improved effect support in Direct2D. - QWORD support in registry tools. - Various bug fixes. The source is available at: https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/7.x/wine-7.12.tar.xz Binary packages for various distributions will be available from: https://www.winehq.org/download You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details. Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.
today's howtos
Debian GNU/Linux 9 “Stretch” LTS Support Reached End of Life, Upgrade Now
Debian GNU/Linux 9 “Stretch” was released on June 17th, 2017, and it was superseded by the Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” series on July 6th, 2019. At that point in time, Debian GNU/Linux 9 “Stretch” support was transferred to the Debian LTS project to extend its lifetime to up to five years for those who needed it. Those five years are now gone as the end of life was reached on June 30th, 2022.
GNOME 43 to Bring Support for Web Apps in Software, New Device Security Info Panel
Work on the next major release of the popular GNOME desktop environment, GNOME 43, is underway and we’re getting closer to the first alpha development release with lots of new features like support for web apps in Software, a new device security info panel in Settings, and support for WebExtensions in Web.
