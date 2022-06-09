The Wine development release 7.12 is now available.
The Wine development release 7.12 is now available. What's new in this release: - Theming support for Qt5 applications. - Bundled vkd3d upgraded to version 1.4. - Improved effect support in Direct2D. - QWORD support in registry tools. - Various bug fixes. The source is available at: https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/7.x/wine-7.12.tar.xz Binary packages for various distributions will be available from: https://www.winehq.org/download You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details. Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.
