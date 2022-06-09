Hamza Musa's Review of Free Software Design Beautiful Maps Easily with TileMill TileMill is a design environment developed by MapBox for cartography, constituting Mapnik as a renderer, CartoCSS as a stylesheet language, and a locally-served web interface with Node.JS as a server and based on Backbone.js for the client. Older versions up to 0.10.x are available with a native GUI on all supported platforms.

Collabortive Database Manager and Editor for teams OmniDB is an open source browser-based app designed to access and manage many Database Management systems, e.g. PostgreSQL, Oracle and MySQL. OmniDB can run either as an App or via Browser, combining the flexibility needed for various access paths with a design that puts security first. OmniDB’s main objective is to offer an unified workspace with all functionalities needed to manipulate different DMBS. DBMS specific tools aren’t required: in OmniDB, the context switch between different DBMS is done with a simple connection switch, without leaving the same page. The end-user’s sensation is that there is no difference when he/she manipulates different DBMS, it just feels like different connections. [...] OmniDB is an open-source project that is released under the MIT license.

Payload is a Clutter-free Open-source Headless CMS Payload is a free open-source headless CMS that built on top of Node.js technologies as TypeScript, React, and Express. It uses MongoDB as a database backend. It comes with a clean clutter-free admin control panel, a rich documentation, and a developer-friendly structure to build websites, CMS, mobile apps, eCommerce solutions, and any web apps.

RosarioSIS is an Open-source Self-hosted Student/ School Manager RosarioSIS is a Free & open source Student Information System (SIS), also known as School Management System (SMS) or even School ERP. It is designed to address the most important needs of administrators, teachers, support staff, parents, students, and clerical personnel. However, it also adds many components not typically found in Student Information Systems.

Programming Leftovers RLS Deprecation | Rust Blog The Rust Language Server (RLS) is being deprecated in favor of rust-analyzer. Current users of RLS should migrate to using rust-analyzer instead. Builds of RLS will continue to be released until at least the Rust 1.64 release (2022-09-22), after which no new releases will be made. This timeline may change if any issues arise. RLS is an implementation of the Language Server Protocol (LSP) which provides enhanced features with any editor that supports the protocol, such as code-checking and refactoring. RLS was introduced by RFC 1317 and development was very active from 2016 through 2019. However, the architecture of RLS has several limitations that can make it difficult to provide low-latency and high-quality responses needed for an interactive environment. Development of rust-analyzer began near the beginning of 2018 to provide an alternate LSP implementation for Rust. rust-analyzer uses a fundamentally different approach that does not rely on using rustc. In RFC 2912 rust-analyzer was adopted as the official replacement for RLS.

8 Java frameworks for a cloud-native world | InfoWorld The Java programming language is well into its third decade, and the language and its byte code have found a home in everything from embedded chips to massive server farms. Java's combination of a rock-solid virtual machine and a large collection of libraries make a fertile ecosystem for writing code that runs everywhere. One area where Java has struggled, however, is the world of servers, which often must juggle connections from thousands or even millions of users. In the early years, Java tools were among the best for creating server-side applications that enforced business logic for all users. Java frameworks like J2EE, Hibernate, Spring, and the basic Java servlets model made it relatively easy to create strong web applications.

The Linux fold command breaks up text, drives loops [Ed: Fold is not a Linux command, it is GNU Core Utilities] The Linux fold command enables you to break a string of characters into same-size chunks, but it can also be used to provide a series of characters or strings to drive a loop. This post reviews the basic command and then demonstrates how you can use it to loop through the characters or strings that it creates. The basic use of the fold command is to take long lines of text and break them into shorter pieces. One common use is to shorten lines in a text file so that they display well in a terminal window. Lines wider than the terminal width might otherwise wrap in inconvenient places. The fold command can also be used to create a narrower file from a file with lines that are inconveniently long.

We have a new Perl Steering Council for 2022/23 | Perl Steering Council [blogs.perl.org] Following the release of 5.36.0, we have a new Perl Steering Council (PSC). The PSC for the next year comprises Ricardo Signes (RJBS), Paul Evans (PEVANS), and Philippe Bruhat (BOOK). These three will serve until 5.38.0 is released, at which point the next PSC will be elected. As described in a previous blog post, in 2020 we established a new governance structure for the Perl programming language. In brief, the perl5-porters (P5P) mailing list continues to be the place where the future of Perl is discussed. Anyone on the list can follow the RFC process to propose new language features. The PSC are shepherds for that process, and adjudicate where consensus doesn't emerge.

Flamerobin 0.9.3.12 Snapshot released with a few Firebird 4 fixes Flamerobin 0.9.3.12 Snapshot released with a few Firebird 4 fixes , here is the changelog

An update on my simple golang TCL interpreter So my previous post introduced a trivial interpreter for a TCL-like language. In the past week or two I've cleaned it up, fixed a bunch of bugs, and added 100% test-coverage. I'm actually pretty happy with it now. [...] Doing more than that is hard though without support for more primitives written in the parent language than I've implemented. The obvious thing I'm missing is a native implementation of upvalue, which is TCL primitive allowing you to affect/update variables in higher-scopes. Without that you can't write things as nicely as you would like, and have to fall back to horrid hacks or be unable to do things.