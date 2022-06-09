Language Selection

  • ZigUNO – An Arduino UNO-sized Zigbee board that works with PTVO firmware

    ZigUNO Zigbee development board comes with an Ebyte E18-MS1 module equipped with Texas Instruments SimpleLink CC2530 8051 Zigbee microcontroller and follows Arduino UNO form for Arduino Shield compatibility.

    The board works with PTVO Zigbee firmware that comes with a graphical configuration tool to select the Zigbee chip used (CC2530), configure I/O behavior (input/output, pull-up, etc…), and more. The developers also suggest using DIYRuZ projects as examples to get started.

  • Design and Web team summary – 17 June 2022

    The Web and design team at Canonical run two-week iterations building and maintaining all of the Canonical websites and product web interfaces. Here are some of the highlights of our completed work from this iteration.

    [...]

    Have you had to do dull, slow and repetitive actions at work? Sometimes it’s unavoidable, but sometimes it can also be an opportunity for a developer to rediscover what it means to be a developer and solve these situations with code.

    The UA-QA tool originated from such a situation. It will help us test our Ubuntu Advantage subscription system on ubuntu.com. This also aims to improve the quality of our test scenarios: we can prepare test accounts to hold a wide variety of subscriptions just as users would have in real-world scenarios.

  • Cinchy Adds Kubernetes Support to Data Management Platform - Container Journal

    Cinchy, a provider of a platform that isolates data from the applications used to create it, has released an update that adds Kubernetes support.

    Cinchy CTO Karanjot Jaswal says the Cinchy Dataware Platform 5.0 makes it possible to deploy the platform on a Kubernetes cluster that accesses data on external storage systems. That capability also makes it easier to scale the Cinchy Dataware Platform up and down as required, he added.

  • How Microservices Work Together

    Microservices allow software developers to design highly scalable, highly fault-tolerant internet-based applications. But how do the microservices of a platform actually communicate? How do they coordinate their activities or know who to work with in the first place? Here we present the main answers to these questions, and their most important features and drawbacks. Before digging into this topic, you may want to first read the earlier pieces in this series, Microservices: Definition and Main Applications, APIs in Microservices, and Introduction to Microservices Security.

    [...]

    Certain workflows are by their own nature highly synchronous and predictable. Others aren’t. This means that many real-world microservice platforms could and probably should mix both approaches to obtain the best combination of performance and resistance to faults or peak loads. This is because temporary peak loads – that may be best handled with choreography – may happen only in certain parts of a platform, and the faults with the most serious consequences, for which tighter orchestration could be safer, only in others (e.g. purchases of single products by end customers, vs orders to buy the same products in bulk, to restock the warehouse) . For system architects, maybe the worst that happens could be to design an architecture that is either orchestration or choreography, but without being really conscious (maybe because they are just porting to microservices a pre-existing, monolithic platform) of which one it is, thus getting nasty surprises when something goes wrong, or new requirements turn out to be much harder than expected to design or test. Which leads to the second of the two general rules mentioned above: don’t even start to choose between orchestration or choreography for your microservices, before having the best possible estimate of what their real world loads and communication needs will be.

  • AOPEN announces the flexible ACE Mini PC [Ed: GNU/Linux an option]

    Last week, AOPEN unveiled its latest Mini PC, and this tiny box is the most “Flexible” device ever to grace the ChromeOS space. Why flexible? Well, the all-new AOPEN ACE Mini isn’t a standard Chromebox. Instead, this Mini PC is a customizable Intel-based solution that can run a variety of operating systems based on customers’ specific needs. The official OS list includes Windows 10, 11, Ubuntu Linux, and ChromeOS Flex. That’s right. This is the first device to market that will actually support and offer ChromeOS Flex out of the box.

Hamza Musa's Review of Free Software

  • Design Beautiful Maps Easily with TileMill

    TileMill is a design environment developed by MapBox for cartography, constituting Mapnik as a renderer, CartoCSS as a stylesheet language, and a locally-served web interface with Node.JS as a server and based on Backbone.js for the client. Older versions up to 0.10.x are available with a native GUI on all supported platforms.

  • Collabortive Database Manager and Editor for teams

    OmniDB is an open source browser-based app designed to access and manage many Database Management systems, e.g. PostgreSQL, Oracle and MySQL. OmniDB can run either as an App or via Browser, combining the flexibility needed for various access paths with a design that puts security first. OmniDB’s main objective is to offer an unified workspace with all functionalities needed to manipulate different DMBS. DBMS specific tools aren’t required: in OmniDB, the context switch between different DBMS is done with a simple connection switch, without leaving the same page. The end-user’s sensation is that there is no difference when he/she manipulates different DBMS, it just feels like different connections. [...] OmniDB is an open-source project that is released under the MIT license.

  • Payload is a Clutter-free Open-source Headless CMS

    Payload is a free open-source headless CMS that built on top of Node.js technologies as TypeScript, React, and Express. It uses MongoDB as a database backend. It comes with a clean clutter-free admin control panel, a rich documentation, and a developer-friendly structure to build websites, CMS, mobile apps, eCommerce solutions, and any web apps.

  • RosarioSIS is an Open-source Self-hosted Student/ School Manager

    RosarioSIS is a Free & open source Student Information System (SIS), also known as School Management System (SMS) or even School ERP. It is designed to address the most important needs of administrators, teachers, support staff, parents, students, and clerical personnel. However, it also adds many components not typically found in Student Information Systems.

Programming Leftovers

  • RLS Deprecation | Rust Blog

    The Rust Language Server (RLS) is being deprecated in favor of rust-analyzer. Current users of RLS should migrate to using rust-analyzer instead. Builds of RLS will continue to be released until at least the Rust 1.64 release (2022-09-22), after which no new releases will be made. This timeline may change if any issues arise. RLS is an implementation of the Language Server Protocol (LSP) which provides enhanced features with any editor that supports the protocol, such as code-checking and refactoring. RLS was introduced by RFC 1317 and development was very active from 2016 through 2019. However, the architecture of RLS has several limitations that can make it difficult to provide low-latency and high-quality responses needed for an interactive environment. Development of rust-analyzer began near the beginning of 2018 to provide an alternate LSP implementation for Rust. rust-analyzer uses a fundamentally different approach that does not rely on using rustc. In RFC 2912 rust-analyzer was adopted as the official replacement for RLS.

  • 8 Java frameworks for a cloud-native world | InfoWorld

    The Java programming language is well into its third decade, and the language and its byte code have found a home in everything from embedded chips to massive server farms. Java's combination of a rock-solid virtual machine and a large collection of libraries make a fertile ecosystem for writing code that runs everywhere. One area where Java has struggled, however, is the world of servers, which often must juggle connections from thousands or even millions of users. In the early years, Java tools were among the best for creating server-side applications that enforced business logic for all users. Java frameworks like J2EE, Hibernate, Spring, and the basic Java servlets model made it relatively easy to create strong web applications.

  • The Linux fold command breaks up text, drives loops [Ed: Fold is not a Linux command, it is GNU Core Utilities]

    The Linux fold command enables you to break a string of characters into same-size chunks, but it can also be used to provide a series of characters or strings to drive a loop. This post reviews the basic command and then demonstrates how you can use it to loop through the characters or strings that it creates. The basic use of the fold command is to take long lines of text and break them into shorter pieces. One common use is to shorten lines in a text file so that they display well in a terminal window. Lines wider than the terminal width might otherwise wrap in inconvenient places. The fold command can also be used to create a narrower file from a file with lines that are inconveniently long.

  • We have a new Perl Steering Council for 2022/23 | Perl Steering Council [blogs.perl.org]

    Following the release of 5.36.0, we have a new Perl Steering Council (PSC). The PSC for the next year comprises Ricardo Signes (RJBS), Paul Evans (PEVANS), and Philippe Bruhat (BOOK). These three will serve until 5.38.0 is released, at which point the next PSC will be elected. As described in a previous blog post, in 2020 we established a new governance structure for the Perl programming language. In brief, the perl5-porters (P5P) mailing list continues to be the place where the future of Perl is discussed. Anyone on the list can follow the RFC process to propose new language features. The PSC are shepherds for that process, and adjudicate where consensus doesn't emerge.

  • Flamerobin 0.9.3.12 Snapshot released with a few Firebird 4 fixes

    Flamerobin 0.9.3.12 Snapshot released with a few Firebird 4 fixes , here is the changelog

  • An update on my simple golang TCL interpreter

    So my previous post introduced a trivial interpreter for a TCL-like language. In the past week or two I've cleaned it up, fixed a bunch of bugs, and added 100% test-coverage. I'm actually pretty happy with it now. [...] Doing more than that is hard though without support for more primitives written in the parent language than I've implemented. The obvious thing I'm missing is a native implementation of upvalue, which is TCL primitive allowing you to affect/update variables in higher-scopes. Without that you can't write things as nicely as you would like, and have to fall back to horrid hacks or be unable to do things.

Videos: Comedy, Raspberry Pis , and Choosing the Right GNU/Linux Distro

8 Best Tools To Measure Linux Stress Test Performance

It has been said that the Linux distribution can take in a lot of stress, and they can perform well in the benchmark result with the same hardware as the windows OS. Before running heavy software on your Linux system, you might want to run the Linux CPU stress test to determine how much stress this PC can take for better performance. The CPU stress tests are mostly run by the developers and programmers who need to know the durability and strength of a system before releasing this publicly. As the Linux systems are free and open-source, the developers build different distributions with different-level hardware optimizations. Read more

