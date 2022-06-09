today's howtos HDMI audio fix My little Mele mini-PC has been sitting on a shelf, not setup due to lack of monitor, etc. And a lack of bench space. It is good, though, to have all the computers setup ready to use, for convenience when testing a new iteration of EasyOS. So, unfolded the camp table and found all the parts to get the Mele going. Using my little 24 inch TV, used for camping, as it runs on 12v. That's when I discovered audio output via HDMI to the TV doesn't work.

ng Command Not Found “ng is a powerful command-line interface tool that allows you to manage your angular applications in simple commands. Using the ng command tool, you can carry out operations such as serving your applications and generating boilerplate code. The angular CLI is available by default with major releases of the angular package. Therefore, once you install it, you can access it from the shell and manage your applications.

Synchronizing Files on your Raspberry Pi with Syncthing Syncthing is an open-source file synchronization application used to synchronize files between multiple devices, such as smartphones, personal computers, or embedded devices like Raspberry Pi. It provides a secure platform to easily share your files to other devices without using any third-party application, thus making life relatively easy and fast. This article is a detailed guideline for synchronizing files on your Raspberry Pi device using Syncthing.

What is Raspi-Config Tool | A Complete Guide The Raspberry Pi configuration tool is beneficial for the users as it enables them to configure various settings on their Raspberry Pi devices. This setting includes keyboard layout, WiFi, serial interface, display options, performance options, and much more. You can configure anything you want right onto your terminal window. If you are new to the Raspberry Pi device, you should need help regarding the Raspi-Config tool. This article will let you understand some of the important options used in the device configuration tool.

How to Install Zabbix Monitoring Tool on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Zabbix is an open-source monitoring tool for network services, network hardware, servers and applications. In this tutorial, we show you how to install Zabbix 4.4 on the Ubuntu 18.04 server. We will install Zabbix with Apache web server, PHP and MariaDB server on the current Ubuntu 18.04 server.

Do Chromebooks have Bluetooth?

today's leftovers ZigUNO – An Arduino UNO-sized Zigbee board that works with PTVO firmware ZigUNO Zigbee development board comes with an Ebyte E18-MS1 module equipped with Texas Instruments SimpleLink CC2530 8051 Zigbee microcontroller and follows Arduino UNO form for Arduino Shield compatibility. The board works with PTVO Zigbee firmware that comes with a graphical configuration tool to select the Zigbee chip used (CC2530), configure I/O behavior (input/output, pull-up, etc…), and more. The developers also suggest using DIYRuZ projects as examples to get started.

Design and Web team summary – 17 June 2022 The Web and design team at Canonical run two-week iterations building and maintaining all of the Canonical websites and product web interfaces. Here are some of the highlights of our completed work from this iteration. [...] Have you had to do dull, slow and repetitive actions at work? Sometimes it’s unavoidable, but sometimes it can also be an opportunity for a developer to rediscover what it means to be a developer and solve these situations with code. The UA-QA tool originated from such a situation. It will help us test our Ubuntu Advantage subscription system on ubuntu.com. This also aims to improve the quality of our test scenarios: we can prepare test accounts to hold a wide variety of subscriptions just as users would have in real-world scenarios.

Cinchy Adds Kubernetes Support to Data Management Platform - Container Journal Cinchy, a provider of a platform that isolates data from the applications used to create it, has released an update that adds Kubernetes support. Cinchy CTO Karanjot Jaswal says the Cinchy Dataware Platform 5.0 makes it possible to deploy the platform on a Kubernetes cluster that accesses data on external storage systems. That capability also makes it easier to scale the Cinchy Dataware Platform up and down as required, he added.

How Microservices Work Together Microservices allow software developers to design highly scalable, highly fault-tolerant internet-based applications. But how do the microservices of a platform actually communicate? How do they coordinate their activities or know who to work with in the first place? Here we present the main answers to these questions, and their most important features and drawbacks. Before digging into this topic, you may want to first read the earlier pieces in this series, Microservices: Definition and Main Applications, APIs in Microservices, and Introduction to Microservices Security. [...] Certain workflows are by their own nature highly synchronous and predictable. Others aren’t. This means that many real-world microservice platforms could and probably should mix both approaches to obtain the best combination of performance and resistance to faults or peak loads. This is because temporary peak loads – that may be best handled with choreography – may happen only in certain parts of a platform, and the faults with the most serious consequences, for which tighter orchestration could be safer, only in others (e.g. purchases of single products by end customers, vs orders to buy the same products in bulk, to restock the warehouse) . For system architects, maybe the worst that happens could be to design an architecture that is either orchestration or choreography, but without being really conscious (maybe because they are just porting to microservices a pre-existing, monolithic platform) of which one it is, thus getting nasty surprises when something goes wrong, or new requirements turn out to be much harder than expected to design or test. Which leads to the second of the two general rules mentioned above: don’t even start to choose between orchestration or choreography for your microservices, before having the best possible estimate of what their real world loads and communication needs will be.

AOPEN announces the flexible ACE Mini PC [Ed: GNU/Linux an option] Last week, AOPEN unveiled its latest Mini PC, and this tiny box is the most “Flexible” device ever to grace the ChromeOS space. Why flexible? Well, the all-new AOPEN ACE Mini isn’t a standard Chromebox. Instead, this Mini PC is a customizable Intel-based solution that can run a variety of operating systems based on customers’ specific needs. The official OS list includes Windows 10, 11, Ubuntu Linux, and ChromeOS Flex. That’s right. This is the first device to market that will actually support and offer ChromeOS Flex out of the box.