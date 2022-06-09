ROMA Linux laptop to feature quad-core RISC-V SoC, support Web3, NFT, cryptocurrencies, etc..
ROMA is an upcoming Linux laptop equipped with an unnamed quad-core RISC-V processor with GPU and NPU, up to 16GB RAM, 256GB storage, primarily aimed at software developers, and with Web3 technology integration.
The ROMA laptop will be born out of the collaboration between DeepComputing working on engineering and Xcalibyte taking care of system tuning, plus PW (assembly), ECP (security), XC (crypto), Rexeen (voice), and the LatticeX Foundation (PoS blockchain, NFT).
PSPP 1.6.2 has bene released.
I'm very pleased to announce the release of a new version of GNU PSPP. PSPP is a program for statistical analysis of sampled data. It is a free replacement for the proprietary program SPSS.
In data science and Statistics, it is a regression model if the dependent variable results in categorical values like True/False, Yes/No, or 0/1. Usually, the logistic regression model is binomial. However, it can be extended. It measures the probability of the successfulness or failure of an event as a dependent variable which is based on a mathematical equation. This equation relates the dependent variable (response variable) with the independent variables (predictor).
We can say that logistic regression is a generalized form of linear regression but the main difference is in the predicted value range is (-∞, ∞) while the range of predicted value in logistic regression is (0,1). In this post, we will learn about logistic regression and how to implement it in the R programming language.
This is a writeup of a talk I gave in December for my previous employer.
One lesson I’ve learned the hard way is that keeping lots of assets in sync is an absolute nightmare. So this version has a lot more software managing that for me. In particular, I built a pipeline for handling spec assets. I have several XML spec templates that represent “sequences of iterations” on a spec. A python script unpacks the template into a set of .tla files. After I put in appropriate metadata, a second script cleans up each spec into a “presentable” form, loads the metadata into the appropriate files, and places the asset in the appropriate path.
Given two integers N and K and a range [L, R], the task is to build an array whose elements are unique and in the range [L, R] and the median of the array is K.
Given two arrays arr1[] and arr2[] of length N and M respectively, the task is to check if the two arrays are equal or not.
Seaborn is a Matplotlib-based visual analytics library. It has a high-level framework for defining the visually appealing analytical graphs. Matplotlib package is the foundation of the Seaborn module. To visualize the statistics and regression analysis, we use the regplot() function.
To evaluate the regression model, there are many other interrelated contradictory approaches. Whenever the predicted output is a continuous as well as a cumulative value, it is referred to as a prediction model. Numerous other approaches can be employed. The most basic of which is the linear model. It integrates the values to the optimal higher dimensional space that passes through all of the vertices. The regplot() function is used to create the regression plots.
Regression Analysis is a technique used for evaluating the associations between one or more independent factors or predictors and the dependent attributes or covariates. The variations in the requirements in correlation to modifications in specific determinants are analyzed through the Regression Analysis. The criteria’s declarative requirement is dependent on the indicators, which give the new value of the dependent attributes whenever the data points are updated. Evaluating the intensity of covariates, anticipating an outcome, and estimating are the three important applications of a regression model.
Heatmaps are colored maps that display data in a two-dimensional format. Color variation is achieved by using hue, saturation, or brightness to portray the varied information on the color maps. This color variation provides the readers with visual information about the size of quantitative values. Heatmaps substitute numbers with colors since the human mind understands views better than the textual data. Considering that humans are primarily visual, it makes sense to present the data in any manner. Heatmaps are simple-to-understand visual representations of data. As a result, data visualization tools like Heatmaps are becoming increasingly popular.
Heatmaps are used to display patterns, variance, and anomalies, as well as to depict the saturation or intensity of the variables. Relationships between variables are depicted via heatmaps. Both axes are used to plot these variables. By observing the color shift in the cell, we can look for the patterns. It only takes numerical input and shows it on the grid, with different data values displayed by the varying color intensity.
Many various color schemes can be used to depict the heat map, each with its own set of perceptual advantages and disadvantages. Colors in the Heatmap indicate patterns in the data, thus the color palette decisions are more than just cosmetic. The finding of patterns can be facilitated by the appropriate color palettes but can also be hindered by the poor color choices.
Colormaps are used to visualize heatmaps since they are a simple and effective way to see data. Diverse colormaps could be utilized for different sorts of heatmaps. In this article, we’ll explore how to interact with Seaborn heatmaps using the colormaps.
In this article, we will cover how to create a Numpy array with zeros using Python.
In this article, let’s learn how to do a train test split using Sklearn in Python.
Train Test Split Using Sklearn
The train_test_split() method is used to split our data into train and test sets.
First, we need to divide our data into features (X) and labels (y). The dataframe gets divided into X_train,X_test , y_train and y_test. X_train and y_train sets are used for training and fitting the model. The X_test and y_test sets are used for testing the model if it’s predicting the right outputs/labels. we can explicitly test the size of the train and test sets. It is suggested to keep our train sets larger than the test sets.
My little Mele mini-PC has been sitting on a shelf, not setup due to lack of monitor, etc. And a lack of bench space. It is good, though, to have all the computers setup ready to use, for convenience when testing a new iteration of EasyOS.
So, unfolded the camp table and found all the parts to get the Mele going. Using my little 24 inch TV, used for camping, as it runs on 12v. That's when I discovered audio output via HDMI to the TV doesn't work.
“ng is a powerful command-line interface tool that allows you to manage your angular applications in simple commands. Using the ng command tool, you can carry out operations such as serving your applications and generating boilerplate code.
The angular CLI is available by default with major releases of the angular package. Therefore, once you install it, you can access it from the shell and manage your applications.
Syncthing is an open-source file synchronization application used to synchronize files between multiple devices, such as smartphones, personal computers, or embedded devices like Raspberry Pi. It provides a secure platform to easily share your files to other devices without using any third-party application, thus making life relatively easy and fast.
This article is a detailed guideline for synchronizing files on your Raspberry Pi device using Syncthing.
The Raspberry Pi configuration tool is beneficial for the users as it enables them to configure various settings on their Raspberry Pi devices. This setting includes keyboard layout, WiFi, serial interface, display options, performance options, and much more. You can configure anything you want right onto your terminal window.
If you are new to the Raspberry Pi device, you should need help regarding the Raspi-Config tool. This article will let you understand some of the important options used in the device configuration tool.
Zabbix is an open-source monitoring tool for network services, network hardware, servers and applications. In this tutorial, we show you how to install Zabbix 4.4 on the Ubuntu 18.04 server. We will install Zabbix with Apache web server, PHP and MariaDB server on the current Ubuntu 18.04 server.
