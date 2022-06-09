today's howtos Remote logging of Turris Omnia log messages using syslog-ng and rsyslog As part of debugging an upstream connection problem I've been seeing recently, I wanted to be able to monitor the logs from my Turris Omnia router. Here's how I configured it to send its logs to a server I already had on the local network.

How to install Vue.JS on Ubuntu 22.04? Vue.js is an open-source progressive JavaScript framework for creating user interfaces (UI) and single page applications. In this post, we will refer to it as Vue. As you can imagine, Vue is a framework for the front-end. In this, it has a strong commitment to HTML and CSS, unlike others like React where JavaScript is the one that has all the protagonism.

How to Install/Upgrade cURL on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - LinuxCapable cURL is a potent tool that can download and upload files. It has an easy-to-use interface, but it does require some getting accustomed to on the command line side of things if you don’t want your experience with this software limited by how much time you spend educating yourself about using curl’s features before realizing their potential in helping make systems more efficient! In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the latest version of the cURL package using a well-known LaunchPAD PPA that provides the latest version for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa using the command line terminal.

How to Install Bower on Ubuntu 22.04 & 20.04 – TecAdmin Bower is a package manager for front-end development that allows you to manage your dependencies and includes features like versioning, downloading from GitHub, and more. It’s popular among web developers because it makes managing project dependencies easy and efficient. In this tutorial, we’ll show you how to install Bower on Ubuntu 22.04. We’ll also show you how to use it to install packages and manage your dependencies. Let’s get started!