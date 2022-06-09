today's howtos
-
Having one is often much easier than having more than one
The problem of choosing between your N things is often considered sufficiently hard for people to deal with that systems go well out of their way in order to turn N things back into one as far as you're concerned. For example, HTTP load balancers turn N web servers back into one from an outside perspective, and RAID mirrors turn N disks back into one as far as everything above them is concerned.
-
How To Install SQLite on CentOS 9 Stream - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install SQLite on CentOS 9 Stream. For those of you who didn’t know, SQLite is a C-language library that implements a small, fast, self-contained, high-reliability, full-featured, SQL database engine. This makes it ideal for many mobile projects or those applications where we can easily move the database around.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the SQLite database on CentOS 9 Stream.
-
How to Install MariaDB 10.9 on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable
MariaDB is one of the most popular open-source databases next to its originator MySQL. The original creators of MySQL developed MariaDB in response to fears that MySQL would suddenly become a paid service due to Oracle acquiring it in 2010. With its history of doing similar tactics, the developers behind MariaDB have promised to keep it open source and free from such fears as what has happened to MySQL.
MariaDB has become just as popular as MySQL with developers, with advanced clustering with Galera Cluster 4, faster cache/indexes, storage engines, and features/extensions that you won’t find in MySQL.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install or upgrade MariaDB 10.9 on Debian 11 Bullseye using the command line terminal and some tips on how to upgrade your existing database if needed one exists.
-
How to Install Sublime Merge on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable
Sublime Merge is a git client software with various features to help work with git repositories easier. One of its most valuable features is the syntax highlighting engine, which makes it easier to read code. The custom high-performance Git reading library is also helpful, allowing you to stage changes line-by-line.
Additionally, the build-in git search function lets you quickly find commits, and the themes allow you to customize the look of the software to match your preferences. The Command Palette and Commit Editing functions are also helpful, letting you quickly execute git commands and edit commits. Finally, the Submodule Management and Git Flow Integration functions make it easy to work with submodules and manage branches. Overall, Sublime Merge is a powerful git client that can significantly improve your workflow.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Sublime Merge on Debian 11 Bullseye using the official Sublime APT repository or the alternative Flatpak method using the command line terminal and how to launch the software and remove it in the future if required.
-
How to share files anonymously with OnionShare
OnionShare utilizes the Tor network to allow users to do four things with complete anonymity: share files, receive files, host a website, and chat. In this tutorial, we will go over the step by step instructions to install OnionShare on all major Linux distros. Then, you will see how to share files anonymously with OnionShare.
-
Ubuntu autoinstall example
The ability to automatically install Ubuntu Linux would be useful to system administrators that must deploy the operating system to new physical or virtual machines on a regular basis. Automatic provision of these systems can save hundreds of man hours as well as decrease the likelihood of human error. Automation of installing Ubuntu involves supplying the operating system with the desired hostname, username, and password.
With this information, Ubuntu can install itself without the need for any user interaction. Once everything is done installing, you can boot into Ubuntu for the first time and have everything set up the way you planned.
In this tutorial, we will show you a couple examples of an Ubuntu autoinstall configuration. This will include generating an ISO file that can automatically install Ubuntu, as well as deploying an autoinstall to a new virtual machine with KVM.
-
Ubuntu black screen solution
Although it is not a common error, some users may encounter a black screen when using Ubuntu Linux. The error is most likely to occur when first logging into Ubuntu, and usually indicates that there is a missing video driver. In this tutorial, we will look at a solution to fix a black screen on Ubuntu.
-
GNOME not loading solution
The GNOME desktop environment is a popular graphical interface for just about any Linux system. When using GNOME, you may run into an error where it does not load. There can be many causes for this, such as a bad desktop extension, conflicting package or software update, etc.
These errors most commonly manifest as a blank, black screen, with the mouse cursor visible. Regardless of the cause, there are a few solutions that users can try in order to get their GNOME desktop loading again. In this tutorial, we will show several methods to fix a GNOME desktop environment installation that is refusing to load.
-
How to backup gpg keys on paper
Having a reliable backup of our GPG (Gnu Privacy Guard) secret key is not optional: the key represents our identity, and loosing it could potentially be a disaster. Creating a backup of our keys and sub-keys is quite a simple thing to do using gpg, and the resulting files can be easily backed up on one or more devices. Electronic devices such USB drives or hard disks, however, tend to fail, and usually in the most inappropriate times; therefore as an extreme resort, we may want to print our keys to paper.
In this tutorial we see how to export a GPG secret key in a format which can be easily printed on paper, and how to optionally generate a QR Code from its content.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 388 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
today's howtos
This week in KDE: And now time for some UI polishing
This week we’ve mixed in a lot of user interface polishing with our usual assortment of bugfixes! 15-Minute Bugs Resolved Current number of bugs: 57, down from 59. 0 added, 1 found to already be fixed, and 1 resolved: When using screen scaling with the on-by-default Systemd startup in Plasma, the wrong scale factor is no longer sometimes used immediately upon login, which would cause Plasma to be blurry (on Wayland) or everything to be displayed at the wrong size (on X11) (David Edmundson, Plasma 5.25.2) Also: Weekly Updates on GCompris : 1
ROMA Linux laptop to feature quad-core RISC-V SoC, support Web3, NFT, cryptocurrencies, etc..
ROMA is an upcoming Linux laptop equipped with an unnamed quad-core RISC-V processor with GPU and NPU, up to 16GB RAM, 256GB storage, primarily aimed at software developers, and with Web3 technology integration. The ROMA laptop will be born out of the collaboration between DeepComputing working on engineering and Xcalibyte taking care of system tuning, plus PW (assembly), ECP (security), XC (crypto), Rexeen (voice), and the LatticeX Foundation (PoS blockchain, NFT).
Recent comments
1 hour 37 min ago
4 hours 36 min ago
13 hours 42 min ago
14 hours 1 min ago
14 hours 42 min ago
14 hours 56 min ago
15 hours 36 sec ago
17 hours 5 min ago
20 hours 18 min ago
20 hours 43 min ago