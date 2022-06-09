Games: GOG, Xonotic, SteamOS 3.3 Beta, and More
Crypt of the NecroDancer gets a BIG surprise update with more to come
Crypt of the NecroDancer from Brace Yourself Games is a truly wonderful mix of dungeon crawling and a rhythm game that released back in 2015. It just got a huge surprise update and more is on the way.
GOG finally remove the false "in progress" note about GOG Galaxy for Linux
It seems at some point over the last month or two, GOG finally removed the "in progress" notice for GOG Galaxy coming to Linux.
AK-xolotl mixes the incredibly cute with the deadly in this rogue-lite shooter
AK-xolotl is an upcoming rogue-lite that answers the question of: what happens if you gave an axolotl an AK? Someone must have asked that somewhere.
Core Keeper hits 1 million sales in only a few months
Pugstorm and Fireshine Games have announced that their game Core Keeper has managed to hit 1 million sales only a few months after entering Early Access. This follows on from the rather large Sunken Sea Update that released in the middle of June.
Free and open source arena shooter Xonotic 0.8.5 now available
Love some fast-paced first-person shooting action? Xonotic (a fork of the original Nexuiz) has a brand new release available with tons of improvements.
SteamOS 3.3 Beta out, plus a Steam Deck Client update
Two big updates have rolled out for the Steam Deck which includes an opt-in Beta SteamOS 3.3 upgrade, plus there's also a Steam Deck Beta Client update.
Android Leftovers
today's howtos
This week in KDE: And now time for some UI polishing
This week we’ve mixed in a lot of user interface polishing with our usual assortment of bugfixes! 15-Minute Bugs Resolved Current number of bugs: 57, down from 59. 0 added, 1 found to already be fixed, and 1 resolved: When using screen scaling with the on-by-default Systemd startup in Plasma, the wrong scale factor is no longer sometimes used immediately upon login, which would cause Plasma to be blurry (on Wayland) or everything to be displayed at the wrong size (on X11) (David Edmundson, Plasma 5.25.2) Also: Weekly Updates on GCompris : 1
ROMA Linux laptop to feature quad-core RISC-V SoC, support Web3, NFT, cryptocurrencies, etc..
ROMA is an upcoming Linux laptop equipped with an unnamed quad-core RISC-V processor with GPU and NPU, up to 16GB RAM, 256GB storage, primarily aimed at software developers, and with Web3 technology integration. The ROMA laptop will be born out of the collaboration between DeepComputing working on engineering and Xcalibyte taking care of system tuning, plus PW (assembly), ECP (security), XC (crypto), Rexeen (voice), and the LatticeX Foundation (PoS blockchain, NFT).
