Games: GOG, Xonotic, SteamOS 3.3 Beta, and More

Gaming
  • Remote logging of Turris Omnia log messages using syslog-ng and rsyslog

    As part of debugging an upstream connection problem I've been seeing recently, I wanted to be able to monitor the logs from my Turris Omnia router. Here's how I configured it to send its logs to a server I already had on the local network.

  • How to install Vue.JS on Ubuntu 22.04?

    Vue.js is an open-source progressive JavaScript framework for creating user interfaces (UI) and single page applications. In this post, we will refer to it as Vue. As you can imagine, Vue is a framework for the front-end. In this, it has a strong commitment to HTML and CSS, unlike others like React where JavaScript is the one that has all the protagonism.

  • How to Install/Upgrade cURL on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - LinuxCapable

    cURL is a potent tool that can download and upload files. It has an easy-to-use interface, but it does require some getting accustomed to on the command line side of things if you don’t want your experience with this software limited by how much time you spend educating yourself about using curl’s features before realizing their potential in helping make systems more efficient! In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the latest version of the cURL package using a well-known LaunchPAD PPA that provides the latest version for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa using the command line terminal.

  • How to Install Bower on Ubuntu 22.04 & 20.04 – TecAdmin

    Bower is a package manager for front-end development that allows you to manage your dependencies and includes features like versioning, downloading from GitHub, and more. It’s popular among web developers because it makes managing project dependencies easy and efficient. In this tutorial, we’ll show you how to install Bower on Ubuntu 22.04. We’ll also show you how to use it to install packages and manage your dependencies. Let’s get started!

This week in KDE: And now time for some UI polishing

This week we’ve mixed in a lot of user interface polishing with our usual assortment of bugfixes! 15-Minute Bugs Resolved Current number of bugs: 57, down from 59. 0 added, 1 found to already be fixed, and 1 resolved: When using screen scaling with the on-by-default Systemd startup in Plasma, the wrong scale factor is no longer sometimes used immediately upon login, which would cause Plasma to be blurry (on Wayland) or everything to be displayed at the wrong size (on X11) (David Edmundson, Plasma 5.25.2) Read more Also: Weekly Updates on GCompris : 1

ROMA Linux laptop to feature quad-core RISC-V SoC, support Web3, NFT, cryptocurrencies, etc..

ROMA is an upcoming Linux laptop equipped with an unnamed quad-core RISC-V processor with GPU and NPU, up to 16GB RAM, 256GB storage, primarily aimed at software developers, and with Web3 technology integration. The ROMA laptop will be born out of the collaboration between DeepComputing working on engineering and Xcalibyte taking care of system tuning, plus PW (assembly), ECP (security), XC (crypto), Rexeen (voice), and the LatticeX Foundation (PoS blockchain, NFT). Read more

