By default, AlmaLinux does not come with Snap or Snap Store installed as this is a feature that was built by developed by Canonical as a faster and easier way to get the latest versions of software installed on Ubuntu systems, and Snap packages are installed from a central SNAP server operated by Canonical.

Snap can be installed and, for the most part, work with most packages on AlmaLinux-based systems that are currently actively supported. There are a few conflicts with specific packages. The issue with Snaps VS DNF package manager is that Snaps are self-contained, which results in an increased .snap due to having all its dependencies included along with various degrees of slight performance degradation compared to a natively installed application. In contrast, DNF is much lighter than its snap counterpart because it does not need to bundle dependencies.

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Snapd on AlmaLinux 9 with the terminal and GUI methods with basic tips on how to launch or install/remove packages with Snapcraft.