How to Install Snap & Snap-Store on AlmaLinux 9 - LinuxCapable
By default, AlmaLinux does not come with Snap or Snap Store installed as this is a feature that was built by developed by Canonical as a faster and easier way to get the latest versions of software installed on Ubuntu systems, and Snap packages are installed from a central SNAP server operated by Canonical.
Snap can be installed and, for the most part, work with most packages on AlmaLinux-based systems that are currently actively supported. There are a few conflicts with specific packages. The issue with Snaps VS DNF package manager is that Snaps are self-contained, which results in an increased .snap due to having all its dependencies included along with various degrees of slight performance degradation compared to a natively installed application. In contrast, DNF is much lighter than its snap counterpart because it does not need to bundle dependencies.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Snapd on AlmaLinux 9 with the terminal and GUI methods with basic tips on how to launch or install/remove packages with Snapcraft.
How to Install CMake on AlmaLinux 9 - LinuxCapable
CMake is a well-known compiler that has gained much popularity in recent years. The main reason for its popularity is that it is open-source and cross-platform, so developers can use it on any operating system they want and don’t have to worry about licensing fees. Additionally, CMake can generate wrappers and executables in any combination, making it very versatile. While some compilers are designed for specific tasks, CMake can be used for various projects, making it a popular choice for many developers.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install CMake on AlmaLinux 9 workstation or server using the command line terminal.
Install Terraform and the Gaia Web UI on Ubuntu Server 22.04 – The New Stack
Terraform is an open source Infrastructure as Code (IaC) tool, created by HashiCorp, that allows users to define and provide data center infrastructure with either HashiCorp’s declarative configuration language (known as HashiCorp Configuration Langauge) or JSON.
With Terraform you can define both cloud and on-premises resources, using human-readable configuration files that can be versioned, reused, and shared, to create a consistent workflow for provisioning and managing all of your infrastructure. Terraform can be used to manage compute, storage, networking resources, DNS entries, and SaaS features.
How to Use Rclone on Linux to Backup Files to Google Drive - ByteXD
Rclone is a command-line utility for managing files in cloud storage in Linux. Using Rclone, users can sync files from a local storage to a cloud storage like Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, etc. Rclone allows users to backup, download, and synchronize files to over 40 different cloud solutions.
How to integrate ONLYOFFICE Docs with WordPress
ONLYOFFICE Docs is an open-source office suite which comprises collaborative editors for text documents, spreadsheets, presentations, and forms along with PDF viewer. In this tutorial, we’ll learn how to connect the ONLYOFFICE Docs and WordPress instances using an integration plugin (connector).
Debian 9 (Stretch) Reached End-Of-Life, an Explanation of the Maintenance Model
On June 30, 2022, Debian 9 (Stretch) reached the End of Life (EOL). Let’s recall some of the highlights from this release. Debian is a Linux distribution composed of free, open-source software developed by the community-supported Debian Project. Without question, Debian is one of the fundamental Linux distributions of our time. One of its interesting characteristics is that distribution does not follow a pre-planned release pattern. What exactly does this mean? For example, we know that Ubuntu releases a new version every six months. On the other hand, Debian has taken a different approach to its releases, according to the slogan “Release only when everything is ready.” That is, a new version is only made available when it is 100% assured that every element meets Debian’s high security and quality standards. As a result, the Debian project releases a new major version approximately every two years.
Android Leftovers
Stable Kernels: 5.18.9, 5.15.52, 5.10.128, 5.4.203, 4.19.250, 4.14.286, and 4.9.321
I'm announcing the release of the 5.18.9 kernel. All users of the 5.18 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.18.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.18.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.15.52 Linux 5.10.128 Linux 5.4.203 Linux 4.19.250 Linux 4.14.286 Linux 4.9.321
13 Interesting Distributions Based on Debian Linux
You will always find Debian in the list of most stable Linux distributions. It is one of the oldest distributions out there. With ‘open source’ at its core, Debian is an example of a successful community project. But the focus on ‘FOSS’ also makes it uncomfortable for new users who are accustomed to getting things out of the box. Installing Debian also feels like a complicated task. For this reason, you can opt for a Debian-based distribution so that you stay in the comfort of Debian. I am going to list some interesting distributions based on Debian in this article.
