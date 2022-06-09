Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 2nd of July 2022 03:36:03 PM

Last month we got negative feedback about systemd-oom. After investigating some of the issues we decided not to add it to Linux Mint 21.

Home directory encryption continues to be available in the installer.

The decision was made to keep os-prober enabled by default to guarantee proper dual-boot detection out of the box.

Webp support was added to xviewer and thumbnailers.

Blueman 2.3 is in and replaces Blueberry.

In rsync mode, Timeshift now calculates the required space for the next snapshot and skips it if performing that snapshot lead to less than 1GB free space on the disk.

