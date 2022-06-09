Programming Leftovers
-
Perl question?
A few days ago, I received an email from someone who appears to be Perl hacker and asked me a question.
-
How to host git repos
In honor of World Give Up GitHub day, here’s a quick guide to how to serve up your own git repos.
-
Toolchains adventures - Q2 2022
For each of these changes, we need to dig into version control history to find why they were needed in the first place, verify if they are still needed, and if so potentially rework them to meet upstream coding standards. This requires an understanding of the problem domain to be able to explain the rationale behind the changes while submitting patches and writing relevant commit messages.
While some of those patches are NetBSD specific, we still need to ensure we are not breaking other operating systems. Ultimately, vanilla binutils should be able to produce working binaries on NetBSD without requiring any local patches. Once this goal is reached, we need to ensure it keeps building, investigate test suite failures, and setup buildbots for continuous builds on key architectures.
-
Flexible I/O: Worked examples
Discussion: This configuration provides a decent all-around compromise between complexity and performance. Torque control is available and velocity control is good outside of ultra-slow regimes. The position is absolutely known to within one rotation of the rotor, across power cycles.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 376 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Debian 9 (Stretch) Reached End-Of-Life, an Explanation of the Maintenance Model
On June 30, 2022, Debian 9 (Stretch) reached the End of Life (EOL). Let’s recall some of the highlights from this release. Debian is a Linux distribution composed of free, open-source software developed by the community-supported Debian Project. Without question, Debian is one of the fundamental Linux distributions of our time. One of its interesting characteristics is that distribution does not follow a pre-planned release pattern. What exactly does this mean? For example, we know that Ubuntu releases a new version every six months. On the other hand, Debian has taken a different approach to its releases, according to the slogan “Release only when everything is ready.” That is, a new version is only made available when it is 100% assured that every element meets Debian’s high security and quality standards. As a result, the Debian project releases a new major version approximately every two years.
Android Leftovers
Stable Kernels: 5.18.9, 5.15.52, 5.10.128, 5.4.203, 4.19.250, 4.14.286, and 4.9.321
I'm announcing the release of the 5.18.9 kernel. All users of the 5.18 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.18.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.18.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.15.52 Linux 5.10.128 Linux 5.4.203 Linux 4.19.250 Linux 4.14.286 Linux 4.9.321
13 Interesting Distributions Based on Debian Linux
You will always find Debian in the list of most stable Linux distributions. It is one of the oldest distributions out there. With ‘open source’ at its core, Debian is an example of a successful community project. But the focus on ‘FOSS’ also makes it uncomfortable for new users who are accustomed to getting things out of the box. Installing Debian also feels like a complicated task. For this reason, you can opt for a Debian-based distribution so that you stay in the comfort of Debian. I am going to list some interesting distributions based on Debian in this article.
Recent comments
54 min ago
54 min 49 sec ago
6 hours 57 min ago
9 hours 56 min ago
19 hours 1 min ago
19 hours 20 min ago
20 hours 2 min ago
20 hours 16 min ago
20 hours 20 min ago
22 hours 25 min ago