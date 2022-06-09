today's leftovers
Sparky news 2022/06 – SparkyLinux
The 6th monthly Sparky project and donate report of 2022:
– Linux kernel updated up to 5.18.8 & 5.15.51 LTS
– Added to repos: NotepadNext text editor, WineZGUI a Zenity based simple GUI for Wine
– Created a new community on Mastodon
– APTus installs virtualbox-6.1 Oracle deb, instead of Debian Sid debs on Sparky 7 now; it makes less problems with dependencies and building vbox module
– Added Sparky Linux kernel LTS to repos (amd64 only)
– Removed Sparky Linux kernel RC from repos
– Removed Sparky Linux kernel 686pae Latest from repos
It means, no more Sparky 686pae in Sparky repos, but, added a new LTS kernel to repos; the Sparky’s Latest and LTS kernels can be installed on amd64 machines only now.
There are 2 reasons to make such changes:
1. The 32 bit architecture is not much popular, so the default Debian kernel is perfect to keep your 32bit machine running; anyway, Xanmod still provides i686 kernel, which can be installed via APTus AppCenter;
2. The LTS kernel (now 5.15) is good choice if your machine require newer kernel than 5.10 but older than 5.18 (via backboard) on Sparky Stable 6; it is also good choice on testing line of Sparky 7, if you can not compile some external modules on the latest kernel (now 5.18)
Ben Hutchings: Debian LTS work, June 2022
In June I was not assigned additional hours of work by Freexian's Debian LTS initiative, but carried over 16 hours from May and worked all of those hours.
I spent some time triaging security issues for Linux. I tested several security fixes for Linux 4.9 and 4.19 and submitted them for inclusion in the upstream stable branches.
Fedora Community Blog: Friday’s Fedora Facts: 2022-26
Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)!
Building a Secure Software Supply Chain with GNU Guix
This paper focuses on one research question: how can Guix and similar systems allow users to securely update their software? Guix source code is distributed using the Git version control system; updating Guix-installed software packages means, first, updating the local copy of the Guix source code. Prior work on secure software updates focuses on systems very different from Guix—systems such as Debian, Fedora, or PyPI where updating consists in fetching metadata about the latest binary artifacts available—and is largely inapplicable in the context of Guix. By contrast, the main threats for Guix are attacks on its source code repository, which could lead users to run inauthentic code or to downgrade their system. Deployment tools that more closely resemble Guix, from Nix to Portage, either lack secure update mechanisms or suffer from shortcomings.
Our main contribution is a model and tool to authenticate new Git revisions. We further show how, building on Git semantics, we build protections against downgrade attacks and related threats. We explain implementation choices. This work has been deployed in production two years ago, giving us insight on its actual use at scale every day. The Git checkout authentication at its core is applicable beyond the specific use case of Guix, and we think it could benefit to developer teams that use Git.
10 Free Microsoft SharePoint Alternatives - Make Tech Easier
Microsoft SharePoint may be a powerhouse when it comes to project management and collaboration, but the best SharePoint alternatives prove Microsoft is far from the only option. From individuals to large businesses, productivity, collaboration, and project management apps are a must. SharePoint gives you all of this in one convenient platform, but it gets expensive quickly. Free SharePoint alternatives are ideal for saving money without sacrificing features.
U-M campuses first in nation to offer new Wi-Fi technology
The new Wi-Fi 6E network enables download speeds of 500-600 megabits per second even in high-density areas. This is up to three to five times faster than the prior network — enough bandwidth for attendees in the largest lecture halls and auditoriums to simultaneously stream high-definition video.
Debian 9 (Stretch) Reached End-Of-Life, an Explanation of the Maintenance Model
On June 30, 2022, Debian 9 (Stretch) reached the End of Life (EOL). Let’s recall some of the highlights from this release. Debian is a Linux distribution composed of free, open-source software developed by the community-supported Debian Project. Without question, Debian is one of the fundamental Linux distributions of our time. One of its interesting characteristics is that distribution does not follow a pre-planned release pattern. What exactly does this mean? For example, we know that Ubuntu releases a new version every six months. On the other hand, Debian has taken a different approach to its releases, according to the slogan “Release only when everything is ready.” That is, a new version is only made available when it is 100% assured that every element meets Debian’s high security and quality standards. As a result, the Debian project releases a new major version approximately every two years.
Android Leftovers
Stable Kernels: 5.18.9, 5.15.52, 5.10.128, 5.4.203, 4.19.250, 4.14.286, and 4.9.321
I'm announcing the release of the 5.18.9 kernel. All users of the 5.18 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.18.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.18.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.15.52 Linux 5.10.128 Linux 5.4.203 Linux 4.19.250 Linux 4.14.286 Linux 4.9.321
13 Interesting Distributions Based on Debian Linux
You will always find Debian in the list of most stable Linux distributions. It is one of the oldest distributions out there. With ‘open source’ at its core, Debian is an example of a successful community project. But the focus on ‘FOSS’ also makes it uncomfortable for new users who are accustomed to getting things out of the box. Installing Debian also feels like a complicated task. For this reason, you can opt for a Debian-based distribution so that you stay in the comfort of Debian. I am going to list some interesting distributions based on Debian in this article.
