The 6th monthly Sparky project and donate report of 2022:

– Linux kernel updated up to 5.18.8 & 5.15.51 LTS

– Added to repos: NotepadNext text editor, WineZGUI a Zenity based simple GUI for Wine

– Created a new community on Mastodon

– APTus installs virtualbox-6.1 Oracle deb, instead of Debian Sid debs on Sparky 7 now; it makes less problems with dependencies and building vbox module

– Added Sparky Linux kernel LTS to repos (amd64 only)

– Removed Sparky Linux kernel RC from repos

– Removed Sparky Linux kernel 686pae Latest from repos

It means, no more Sparky 686pae in Sparky repos, but, added a new LTS kernel to repos; the Sparky’s Latest and LTS kernels can be installed on amd64 machines only now.

There are 2 reasons to make such changes:

1. The 32 bit architecture is not much popular, so the default Debian kernel is perfect to keep your 32bit machine running; anyway, Xanmod still provides i686 kernel, which can be installed via APTus AppCenter;

2. The LTS kernel (now 5.15) is good choice if your machine require newer kernel than 5.10 but older than 5.18 (via backboard) on Sparky Stable 6; it is also good choice on testing line of Sparky 7, if you can not compile some external modules on the latest kernel (now 5.18)