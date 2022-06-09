darktable 4.0: 3763 Days Later

A little over 10 years since darktable 1.0 was first released, the darktable team is proud to present darktable 4.0! For a complete changelog, please see the release notes. The latest version of the user manual is here. Ukrainian and Polish translations are currently available and we expect to add more over the coming months.

Xonotic 0.8.5 Release

Xonotic 0.8.5 is here at last! There’s been thousands of commits since 0.8.2 making this quite a long read for all the right reasons: refined gameplay, new and updated maps and models, new sound effects, more dangerous bots, new HUD and menu features, more translations, better infrastructure, too many fixes to count, and much more.

FocusWriter 1.8.1 Released

Always write plain text as UTF-8 Always write RTF as codepage 1252 Replaced QTextCodec with ICU Translation updates: Estonian, German