Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Saturday 2nd of July 2022 04:44:17 PM

You will always find Debian in the list of most stable Linux distributions. It is one of the oldest distributions out there. With ‘open source’ at its core, Debian is an example of a successful community project.

But the focus on ‘FOSS’ also makes it uncomfortable for new users who are accustomed to getting things out of the box. Installing Debian also feels like a complicated task.

For this reason, you can opt for a Debian-based distribution so that you stay in the comfort of Debian.

I am going to list some interesting distributions based on Debian in this article.