FocusWriter 1.8.1 Released
Always write plain text as UTF-8
Always write RTF as codepage 1252
Replaced QTextCodec with ICU
Translation updates: Estonian, German
Debian 9 (Stretch) Reached End-Of-Life, an Explanation of the Maintenance Model
On June 30, 2022, Debian 9 (Stretch) reached the End of Life (EOL). Let’s recall some of the highlights from this release. Debian is a Linux distribution composed of free, open-source software developed by the community-supported Debian Project. Without question, Debian is one of the fundamental Linux distributions of our time. One of its interesting characteristics is that distribution does not follow a pre-planned release pattern. What exactly does this mean? For example, we know that Ubuntu releases a new version every six months. On the other hand, Debian has taken a different approach to its releases, according to the slogan “Release only when everything is ready.” That is, a new version is only made available when it is 100% assured that every element meets Debian’s high security and quality standards. As a result, the Debian project releases a new major version approximately every two years.
Android Leftovers
Stable Kernels: 5.18.9, 5.15.52, 5.10.128, 5.4.203, 4.19.250, 4.14.286, and 4.9.321
I'm announcing the release of the 5.18.9 kernel. All users of the 5.18 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.18.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.18.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.15.52 Linux 5.10.128 Linux 5.4.203 Linux 4.19.250 Linux 4.14.286 Linux 4.9.321
13 Interesting Distributions Based on Debian Linux
You will always find Debian in the list of most stable Linux distributions. It is one of the oldest distributions out there. With ‘open source’ at its core, Debian is an example of a successful community project. But the focus on ‘FOSS’ also makes it uncomfortable for new users who are accustomed to getting things out of the box. Installing Debian also feels like a complicated task. For this reason, you can opt for a Debian-based distribution so that you stay in the comfort of Debian. I am going to list some interesting distributions based on Debian in this article.
