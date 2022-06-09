darktable 4.0: 3763 Days Later
A little over 10 years since darktable 1.0 was first released, the darktable team is proud to present darktable 4.0!
For a complete changelog, please see the release notes. The latest version of the user manual is here. Ukrainian and Polish translations are currently available and we expect to add more over the coming months.
