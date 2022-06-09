Language Selection

darktable 4.0: 3763 Days Later

Software

A little over 10 years since darktable 1.0 was first released, the darktable team is proud to present darktable 4.0!

For a complete changelog, please see the release notes. The latest version of the user manual is here. Ukrainian and Polish translations are currently available and we expect to add more over the coming months.

FocusWriter 1.8.1 Released

Always write plain text as UTF-8 Always write RTF as codepage 1252 Replaced QTextCodec with ICU Translation updates: Estonian, German

Debian 9 (Stretch) Reached End-Of-Life, an Explanation of the Maintenance Model

On June 30, 2022, Debian 9 (Stretch) reached the End of Life (EOL). Let’s recall some of the highlights from this release. Debian is a Linux distribution composed of free, open-source software developed by the community-supported Debian Project. Without question, Debian is one of the fundamental Linux distributions of our time. One of its interesting characteristics is that distribution does not follow a pre-planned release pattern. What exactly does this mean? For example, we know that Ubuntu releases a new version every six months. On the other hand, Debian has taken a different approach to its releases, according to the slogan “Release only when everything is ready.” That is, a new version is only made available when it is 100% assured that every element meets Debian’s high security and quality standards. As a result, the Debian project releases a new major version approximately every two years. Read more

Stable Kernels: 5.18.9, 5.15.52, 5.10.128, 5.4.203, 4.19.250, 4.14.286, and 4.9.321

I'm announcing the release of the 5.18.9 kernel.

All users of the 5.18 kernel series must upgrade.

The updated 5.18.y git tree can be found at:
	git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.18.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
	https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

thanks,

greg k-h
Linux 5.15.52 Linux 5.10.128 Linux 5.4.203 Linux 4.19.250 Linux 4.14.286 Linux 4.9.321

