Darktable 4.0 Released to Celebrate 10 Years of Open Source RAW Image Editing
Coming more than five months after darktable 3.8.1, the darktable 4.0 release is here to introduce a new feature called Color and Exposure Mapping to ensure uniform color rendition, which is implemented in the Exposure and Color Calibration modules and lets you define and save a target color/exposure for the color pickers. For example, you can use it to perform white balance against non-gray objects of known color.
FocusWriter 1.8.1 Released
Always write plain text as UTF-8 Always write RTF as codepage 1252 Replaced QTextCodec with ICU Translation updates: Estonian, German
Debian 9 (Stretch) Reached End-Of-Life, an Explanation of the Maintenance Model
On June 30, 2022, Debian 9 (Stretch) reached the End of Life (EOL). Let’s recall some of the highlights from this release. Debian is a Linux distribution composed of free, open-source software developed by the community-supported Debian Project. Without question, Debian is one of the fundamental Linux distributions of our time. One of its interesting characteristics is that distribution does not follow a pre-planned release pattern. What exactly does this mean? For example, we know that Ubuntu releases a new version every six months. On the other hand, Debian has taken a different approach to its releases, according to the slogan “Release only when everything is ready.” That is, a new version is only made available when it is 100% assured that every element meets Debian’s high security and quality standards. As a result, the Debian project releases a new major version approximately every two years.
Android Leftovers
Stable Kernels: 5.18.9, 5.15.52, 5.10.128, 5.4.203, 4.19.250, 4.14.286, and 4.9.321
I'm announcing the release of the 5.18.9 kernel. All users of the 5.18 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.18.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.18.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.15.52 Linux 5.10.128 Linux 5.4.203 Linux 4.19.250 Linux 4.14.286 Linux 4.9.321
