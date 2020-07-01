Language Selection

Pitivi GSoC Update

Saturday 2nd of July 2022 09:51:01 PM
Development
GNOME

This is the 4th week since GSoC coding period officially began, this summer I'm hacking on the Pitivi project, porting it to GTK4, a much-requested feature for the editor.

Also: Selected for GSoC'22

Pitivi GSoC Update

Darktable 4.0 Released to Celebrate 10 Years of Open Source RAW Image Editing

Coming more than five months after darktable 3.8.1, the darktable 4.0 release is here to introduce a new feature called Color and Exposure Mapping to ensure uniform color rendition, which is implemented in the Exposure and Color Calibration modules and lets you define and save a target color/exposure for the color pickers. For example, you can use it to perform white balance against non-gray objects of known color. Read more

darktable 4.0: 3763 Days Later

A little over 10 years since darktable 1.0 was first released, the darktable team is proud to present darktable 4.0! For a complete changelog, please see the release notes. The latest version of the user manual is here. Ukrainian and Polish translations are currently available and we expect to add more over the coming months. Read more

Xonotic 0.8.5 Release

Xonotic 0.8.5 is here at last! There’s been thousands of commits since 0.8.2 making this quite a long read for all the right reasons: refined gameplay, new and updated maps and models, new sound effects, more dangerous bots, new HUD and menu features, more translations, better infrastructure, too many fixes to count, and much more. Read more

