Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 2nd of July 2022 10:34:18 PM Filed under
Misc

  • Pain Diary: is an Open-source Pain Logger for Patients

    Pain Diary is an Android app which can help you track and share your pain with your doctor.

    It does not collect, share, track or share any of your data with any third party.

    It allows you to make daily diary entries recording your condition and the intensity, location, nature and time of the pain you feel, as well as the medication you take and additional notes.

    Pain Diary records of your pain can help health
    professionals gain an insight into the pain you are experiencing.

    [...]

    Privacy Friendly Pain Diary is licensed under the GPLv3.

  • Cloudera adopts Apache Iceberg tables to show OS commitment • The Register

    Developed through the Apache Software Foundation, Iceberg offers an open table format, designed for high-performance on big data workloads while supporting query engines including Spark, Trino, Flink, Presto, Hive and Impala.

  • Arduin-Row uses tinyML to improve your rowing technique | Arduino Blog

    Rowing machines make for excellent aerobic workouts, as they involve repeatedly pushing one’s legs against the base and pulling out the handle to achieve the fastest times. But because of the equipment’s nature, learning how to exercise correctly on one often requires a coach that can correct the user’s form, which is why Justin Lutz created the Arduin-Row.

    [...]

    Lutz expanded the project even further by incorporating the Nicla’s onboard eCO2 sensor to plot an estimate of how much power is being generated by the rower. Once deployed, the code allows users to see a list of feedback given by the virtual coach and view a chart of their expended CO2 via the IoT Cloud Remote app.

  • Managing binary package repositories

    In Packaging for Arch Linux I described the ins and outs of binary repository management and some of the issues that come with the tooling currently used by Arch Linux.

    In this article I will highlight the work on new tooling and its features.

    Since my last write-up on this topic, the project formerly known as arch-repo-management has been renamed to repod (as in repo-d) and has just seen its first minor release.

  • Kdenlive Is My New Old Video Editor Of Choice - Invidious

    I've jumped around between a bunch of Linux video editors and even though some of them have there interesting quirks I've some circled back around to Kdenlive

»

More in Tux Machines

Pitivi GSoC Update

This is the 4th week since GSoC coding period officially began, this summer I'm hacking on the Pitivi project, porting it to GTK4, a much-requested feature for the editor. Read more Also: Selected for GSoC'22

Darktable 4.0 Released to Celebrate 10 Years of Open Source RAW Image Editing

Coming more than five months after darktable 3.8.1, the darktable 4.0 release is here to introduce a new feature called Color and Exposure Mapping to ensure uniform color rendition, which is implemented in the Exposure and Color Calibration modules and lets you define and save a target color/exposure for the color pickers. For example, you can use it to perform white balance against non-gray objects of known color. Read more

darktable 4.0: 3763 Days Later

A little over 10 years since darktable 1.0 was first released, the darktable team is proud to present darktable 4.0! For a complete changelog, please see the release notes. The latest version of the user manual is here. Ukrainian and Polish translations are currently available and we expect to add more over the coming months. Read more

Xonotic 0.8.5 Release

Xonotic 0.8.5 is here at last! There’s been thousands of commits since 0.8.2 making this quite a long read for all the right reasons: refined gameplay, new and updated maps and models, new sound effects, more dangerous bots, new HUD and menu features, more translations, better infrastructure, too many fixes to count, and much more. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6