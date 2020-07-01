Pain Diary is an Android app which can help you track and share your pain with your doctor.

It does not collect, share, track or share any of your data with any third party.

It allows you to make daily diary entries recording your condition and the intensity, location, nature and time of the pain you feel, as well as the medication you take and additional notes.

Pain Diary records of your pain can help health

professionals gain an insight into the pain you are experiencing.

Privacy Friendly Pain Diary is licensed under the GPLv3.