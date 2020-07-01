today's leftovers
-
Pain Diary: is an Open-source Pain Logger for Patients
Pain Diary is an Android app which can help you track and share your pain with your doctor.
It does not collect, share, track or share any of your data with any third party.
It allows you to make daily diary entries recording your condition and the intensity, location, nature and time of the pain you feel, as well as the medication you take and additional notes.
Pain Diary records of your pain can help health
professionals gain an insight into the pain you are experiencing.
[...]
Privacy Friendly Pain Diary is licensed under the GPLv3.
-
Cloudera adopts Apache Iceberg tables to show OS commitment • The Register
Developed through the Apache Software Foundation, Iceberg offers an open table format, designed for high-performance on big data workloads while supporting query engines including Spark, Trino, Flink, Presto, Hive and Impala.
-
Arduin-Row uses tinyML to improve your rowing technique | Arduino Blog
Rowing machines make for excellent aerobic workouts, as they involve repeatedly pushing one’s legs against the base and pulling out the handle to achieve the fastest times. But because of the equipment’s nature, learning how to exercise correctly on one often requires a coach that can correct the user’s form, which is why Justin Lutz created the Arduin-Row.
[...]
Lutz expanded the project even further by incorporating the Nicla’s onboard eCO2 sensor to plot an estimate of how much power is being generated by the rower. Once deployed, the code allows users to see a list of feedback given by the virtual coach and view a chart of their expended CO2 via the IoT Cloud Remote app.
-
Managing binary package repositories
In Packaging for Arch Linux I described the ins and outs of binary repository management and some of the issues that come with the tooling currently used by Arch Linux.
In this article I will highlight the work on new tooling and its features.
Since my last write-up on this topic, the project formerly known as arch-repo-management has been renamed to repod (as in repo-d) and has just seen its first minor release.
-
Kdenlive Is My New Old Video Editor Of Choice - Invidious
I've jumped around between a bunch of Linux video editors and even though some of them have there interesting quirks I've some circled back around to Kdenlive
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 383 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Pitivi GSoC Update
This is the 4th week since GSoC coding period officially began, this summer I'm hacking on the Pitivi project, porting it to GTK4, a much-requested feature for the editor. Also: Selected for GSoC'22
Darktable 4.0 Released to Celebrate 10 Years of Open Source RAW Image Editing
Coming more than five months after darktable 3.8.1, the darktable 4.0 release is here to introduce a new feature called Color and Exposure Mapping to ensure uniform color rendition, which is implemented in the Exposure and Color Calibration modules and lets you define and save a target color/exposure for the color pickers. For example, you can use it to perform white balance against non-gray objects of known color.
darktable 4.0: 3763 Days Later
A little over 10 years since darktable 1.0 was first released, the darktable team is proud to present darktable 4.0! For a complete changelog, please see the release notes. The latest version of the user manual is here. Ukrainian and Polish translations are currently available and we expect to add more over the coming months.
Xonotic 0.8.5 Release
Xonotic 0.8.5 is here at last! There’s been thousands of commits since 0.8.2 making this quite a long read for all the right reasons: refined gameplay, new and updated maps and models, new sound effects, more dangerous bots, new HUD and menu features, more translations, better infrastructure, too many fixes to count, and much more.
Recent comments
50 min 25 sec ago
1 hour 14 min ago
1 hour 19 min ago
5 hours 35 min ago
5 hours 36 min ago
11 hours 39 min ago
14 hours 38 min ago
23 hours 43 min ago
1 day 2 min ago
1 day 43 min ago