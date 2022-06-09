today's howtos
A quiet shift in what tech people build for their blogs
Tech people have always had a certain attraction to building their own blogs instead of using a canned platform. Not every tech person, by any means (there are plenty of people who use readily available platforms because they have better things to spend time and energy on), but there's generally been enough tech people that there have been tendencies and trends. Back when I started Wandering Thoughts, the in thing to do was to build a dynamic blog engine. DWiki, the engine behind Wandering Thoughts was such a dynamic engine, and it was somewhat modeled on others that I saw at the time.
rsync, article 3: How does rsync work?
With rsync up and running, it’s time to take a peek under the hood of rsync to better understand how it works.
rsync, article 2: Surroundings
Now that we know what to use rsync for, how can we best integrate rsync into monitoring and alerting, and on which operating systems does it work?
How to Strengthen Firefox Privacy and Security for Digital Surveillance - TREND OCEANS
Mozilla Firefox is one of the best browsers available that combines strong privacy protection features, good security, active development, and regular updates. A solid alternative to Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Vivaldi.
duf: Check free drive space from the terminal
The “df” command is a staple in the UNIX and Linux world for checking the amount of free space on your local drives.
Fix for MoManager in Easy 4.2.2
I found the reason. At line 369, it tries to perform an operation on script 'grub4dosconfig', to fix a syntax error in that script. However, Easy no longer has the 'grub4dos' package, and that causes the 'momanager' script to hang at line 375.
How to Setup Secure Private Docker Registry on Ubuntu 22.04
In this guide, we will learn how to setup secure private docker registry on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy jellyfish) using self-sign SSL certificate and htpasswd.
Private docker registry is the repository for container images and it supports both uploading and downloading operations. It is strongly recommended one should always secure private registry to mitigate security risks.
Once we setup secure registry then we can use it in our deployments on Kubernetes cluster or may be in RedHat Openshift Cluster.
Programming Leftovers
MYIR’s new SOM taps ALLWINNER T507-H processor
MYIR has released a System On Module (SOM) built around the Allwinner T507-H industrial processor along with a compatible carrier board. The MYC-YT507H module is AEC-Q100 certified which is convenient for automotive electronics, industrial controls, IoT applications, etc. The SOM starts at ~$34.90 while its carrier board costs around ~$119. The processor system integrated on the MYC-YT507H SOM is the Allwinner T507-H which combines a four-core Arm Cortex-A53. In addition, there is an Arm Mali-G31 MP2 GPU enabled to support OpenGL ES 3.2/2.0/1.0, Vulkan 1.1 and OpenCL 2.0.
Android Leftovers
Linux share on Steam hits highest peak in years thanks to Steam Deck
The latest Steam Hardware & Software Survey is out for June 2022, putting the Linux user share at one of its highest ever points and likely thanks to the rise of the Steam Deck and SteamOS. As shown on our dedicated Steam Tracker, it's been trending upwards for quite a while but this latest figure is a pretty good showing.
