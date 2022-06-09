Programming Leftovers Introduction to Pyscript On the 30th of April 2022, ****Anaconda, a company widely known for its data science products in Python and R programming languages, announced that it had just released a framework that would help users create python applications using HTML. This publication will help you get started writing PyScript, a JSFiddle-like Python framework.

Software Over Time Your ability to respond to change (not just technologically but organizationally) will be one of your primary competitive advantages. How fast can you synthesize customer feedback and incorporate changes back into your software? If setting up a project quickly is part of that — due to prototyping changes or the like — then fine, setup time is important. But don’t lose sight of why it’s important.

How to get largest and smallest number in an Array? Given an array arr[] of length N, The task is to find the maximum and the minimum number in the array.

How can the stack memory be increased? A Stack is a temporary memory address space that is used to hold arguments and automatic variables during the invocation of a subprogram or function reference. The size of this stack is called the stack size.

How to use JavaScript Promise.all with real-life code example Async execution and promises are not easy to understand in any language and JavaScript is no exception. In this post, we will dissect how JavaScript Promise.all function works visually and with a real-life code example, let’s get started!

MYIR’s new SOM taps ALLWINNER T507-H processor MYIR has released a System On Module (SOM) built around the Allwinner T507-H industrial processor along with a compatible carrier board. The MYC-YT507H module is AEC-Q100 certified which is convenient for automotive electronics, industrial controls, IoT applications, etc. The SOM starts at ~$34.90 while its carrier board costs around ~$119. The processor system integrated on the MYC-YT507H SOM is the Allwinner T507-H which combines a four-core Arm Cortex-A53. In addition, there is an Arm Mali-G31 MP2 GPU enabled to support OpenGL ES 3.2/2.0/1.0, Vulkan 1.1 and OpenCL 2.0.