today's leftovers
The Old Computer Challenge V2: back to RTC
This new challenge will embrace the old time of RTC modems with a monthly time budget. Back in these days, in France at least, people had to subscribe to an ISP for a given price, but you would be able to connect only for 10, 20, 30, 40... hours a month depending on your subscription. Any extra hour was very expensive. We used the Internet the most efficiently possible because it was time limited (and very slow, 4 kB/s at best). Little story, phone lines were not available while a modem was connected, and we had to be careful not to forget to manually disconnect the modem after use, otherwise it would stay connected and wasting the precious Internet time! (and making expensive bills)
New Beta Release of Amiga-inspired Icaros OS
A brand new beta release of Icaros — a distribution of AROS (an open source operating system that is API-compatible with Amiga) — has just been released.
Booting Fedora into XWayland when Xorg breaks
Now I could reboot and choose XWayland from the login screen instead.
204: Linux Accessibility, Vim, Thunderbird, GNOME, EndeavourOS, Fedora 37 and more Linux news! - This Week in Linux - TuxDigital
On this episode of This Week in Linux: Accessibility in Linux, Vim 9.0, EndeavourOS 22.6, Thunderbird 102 Email Client, Software Freedom Conservancy Says Give Up GitHub, GNOME Web 43 Gets WebExtension Support, Potential RISC-V Laptops, Shotcut 22.06 Video Editor, all that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!
64: The Ethical Dilemma Of Sentient AI - Hardware Addicts - TuxDigital
Welcome to Hardware Addicts, a proud member of the TuxDigital Network. Hardware Addicts is the podcast that focuses on the physical components that powers our technology world.
In this episode, we’re going to be talking about the ethics of AI…what do we do when the robots we create become sentient? How close have are we getting to true sentient AI in robotics? Then we head to Camera Corner where Wendy will discuss back button focus.
So Sit back, Relax, and Plug In because Hardware Addicts Starts Now!
Programming Leftovers
MYIR’s new SOM taps ALLWINNER T507-H processor
MYIR has released a System On Module (SOM) built around the Allwinner T507-H industrial processor along with a compatible carrier board. The MYC-YT507H module is AEC-Q100 certified which is convenient for automotive electronics, industrial controls, IoT applications, etc. The SOM starts at ~$34.90 while its carrier board costs around ~$119. The processor system integrated on the MYC-YT507H SOM is the Allwinner T507-H which combines a four-core Arm Cortex-A53. In addition, there is an Arm Mali-G31 MP2 GPU enabled to support OpenGL ES 3.2/2.0/1.0, Vulkan 1.1 and OpenCL 2.0.
Android Leftovers
Linux share on Steam hits highest peak in years thanks to Steam Deck
The latest Steam Hardware & Software Survey is out for June 2022, putting the Linux user share at one of its highest ever points and likely thanks to the rise of the Steam Deck and SteamOS. As shown on our dedicated Steam Tracker, it's been trending upwards for quite a while but this latest figure is a pretty good showing.
