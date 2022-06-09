Debian: Thorsten Alteholz's Work, DHCP, and Sparky 4 EOL
-
Thorsten Alteholz: My Debian Activities in June 2022
This month I accepted 305 and rejected 59 packages. The overall number of packages that got accepted was 310.
From time to time I am also looking at the list of packages to be removed. If you would like to make life easier for the people who remove packages, please make sure that the resulting dak command really makes sense. If this command consists of garbage, please adapt the Subject: of your bug report accordingly.
Also it does not make sense to file bugs to remove packages from NEW. Please don’t hesitate to close such bugs again …
-
Martin-Éric Racine: Refactoring Debian's dhcpcd packaging
Given news that ISC's DHCP suite is getting deprecated by upstream and seeing how dhclient has never worked properly for DHCPv6, I decided to look into alternatives. ISC itself recommends Roy Maple's dhcpcd as a migration path. Sadly, Debian's package had been left unattended for a good 2 years. After refactoring the packaging, updating to the latest upstream and performing one NMU, I decided to adopt the package.
-
Sparky 4 EOL – SparkyLinux
Sparky oldoldstable 4 “Tyche” reached its end-of-life on July 1, 2022, as well as Debian 9 “Stretch” LTS. Sparky 4 is based on Debian 9 so support for Sparky 4 has been finished.
-
