Tor Browser 11.5a13 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
Tor Browser 11.5a13 updates Firefox on Windows, macOS, and Linux to 91.10.0esr.
Tor Browser 11.0.15 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
We use the opportunity as well to update various other components of Tor Browser...
This new challenge will embrace the old time of RTC modems with a monthly time budget. Back in these days, in France at least, people had to subscribe to an ISP for a given price, but you would be able to connect only for 10, 20, 30, 40... hours a month depending on your subscription. Any extra hour was very expensive. We used the Internet the most efficiently possible because it was time limited (and very slow, 4 kB/s at best). Little story, phone lines were not available while a modem was connected, and we had to be careful not to forget to manually disconnect the modem after use, otherwise it would stay connected and wasting the precious Internet time! (and making expensive bills)
A brand new beta release of Icaros — a distribution of AROS (an open source operating system that is API-compatible with Amiga) — has just been released.
Now I could reboot and choose XWayland from the login screen instead.
On this episode of This Week in Linux: Accessibility in Linux, Vim 9.0, EndeavourOS 22.6, Thunderbird 102 Email Client, Software Freedom Conservancy Says Give Up GitHub, GNOME Web 43 Gets WebExtension Support, Potential RISC-V Laptops, Shotcut 22.06 Video Editor, all that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!
Welcome to Hardware Addicts, a proud member of the TuxDigital Network. Hardware Addicts is the podcast that focuses on the physical components that powers our technology world.
In this episode, we’re going to be talking about the ethics of AI…what do we do when the robots we create become sentient? How close have are we getting to true sentient AI in robotics? Then we head to Camera Corner where Wendy will discuss back button focus.
So Sit back, Relax, and Plug In because Hardware Addicts Starts Now!
An experiment to test GitHub Copilot's legality
GitHub is enabling copyleft violation ✨at scale✨ with Copilot. GitHub Copilot encourages people to make derivative works of source code without complying with the original code’s license. This facilitates the creation of permissively-licensed or proprietary derivatives of copyleft code.
Unfortunately, challenging Microsoft (GitHub’s parent company) in court is a bad idea: their legal budget probably ensures their victory, and they likely already have a comprehensive defense planned. How can we determine Copilot’s legality on a level playing field? We can create legal precedent that they haven’t had a chance to study yet!
A chat with Matt Campbell about a speech synthesizer gave me a horrible idea. I think I know a way to find out if GitHub Copilot is legal: we could use its legal justification against another software project with a smaller legal budget. Specifically, against a speech synthesizer. The outcome of our actions could set a legal precedent to determine the legality of Copilot.
On the 30th of April 2022, ****Anaconda, a company widely known for its data science products in Python and R programming languages, announced that it had just released a framework that would help users create python applications using HTML.
This publication will help you get started writing PyScript, a JSFiddle-like Python framework.
Your ability to respond to change (not just technologically but organizationally) will be one of your primary competitive advantages. How fast can you synthesize customer feedback and incorporate changes back into your software? If setting up a project quickly is part of that — due to prototyping changes or the like — then fine, setup time is important. But don’t lose sight of why it’s important.
Given an array arr[] of length N, The task is to find the maximum and the minimum number in the array.
A Stack is a temporary memory address space that is used to hold arguments and automatic variables during the invocation of a subprogram or function reference. The size of this stack is called the stack size.
Async execution and promises are not easy to understand in any language and JavaScript is no exception. In this post, we will dissect how JavaScript Promise.all function works visually and with a real-life code example, let’s get started!
